scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

‘Disco Dancer’ gets second life as a Salim-Sulaiman stage musical

'Disco Dancer - The Musical', homage to Bollywood of '80s, the spirit of the Mithun Chakraborty-starrer after which it is named, premiered on Friday

By Agency News Desk

‘Disco Dancer – The Musical’, a homage to Bollywood of the 1980s and the spirit of the Mithun Chakraborty-starrer after which it is named, premiered on Friday at the NSCI dome in Mumbai. The event was a starry affair, with ‘Disco Dancer’ Mithun Chakraborty walking the red carpet with son Namashi, along with a galaxy of entertainers, from Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, the show’s presenter, who came with son Ahan, to the music directors Salim-Sulaiman and Anu Malik, actors Arshad Warsi, Sunny Leone (with husband Daniel Weber), and Neil Nitin Mukesh, and playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan.

Also present were members of Bappi Lahiri’s family. It was Bappi Lahiri who composed the music for ‘Disco Dancer’ and also sang one of its hit numbers, ‘Yaad Aa Rahi Hai’. The film, which was emblematic of Bollywood’s obsession with ‘disco music’ at one point of time, is remembered for such ageless tracks as ‘Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja’ sung by Parvati Khan and the anthemic ‘I am a Disco Dancer’ belted out by Vijay Benedict.

Talking to the media, Shetty said that he was very happy with the way things turned out for the show and hoped it would open up new opportunities for fresh talent.

There are not many takers for the concept of stage musicals in India, Shetty pointed out, adding that it seemed difficult for the art form to crack through an audience base that is crazy about films and cricket.

Donning a black shirt paired with black pants, and looking suave in his salt-and-pepper look, Shetty amented that stage musicals haven’t really taken off in India. He said it was because “clubbing acting, singing and dancing together on stage in front of a live audience is not a cakewalk for the cast by any stretch of imagination”.

Shetty said the production had been named ‘Disco Dancer – The Musical’ because it was “perhaps one of the few films whose every song was a runaway success”. The title of the musical also pays homage to the ‘Disco King of India’ (Bappi Lahiri), who passed away on February 15, 2022.

The stage musical, which brings back Bappi Lahiri’s cult classics in a reimagined score by Salim-Sulaiman, has been put together by Shetty and the music company, Saregama.

Previous article
IPL 2023: Harry Brook's maiden century, Markram's fifty power SRH to 228/4 against KKR
Next article
BCCI won’t change its policy over player availability for proposed Saudi league: Report
This May Also Interest You
News

Angad Bedi warms up for his next 400 metre sprint on April 16

News

'Stranger Things' actress Millie Bobby Brown engaged to Bon Jovi's son

News

Kannada action thriller ‘Kabzaa’ OTT premiere announced

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhoni praises bowlers for 'special effort' in CSK's seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians

Sports

La Liga: Barca held by Girona but extend lead to 13 points

News

Salman Khan unveils new poster of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' ahead of trailer launch

Technology

Internet access must be a basic human right in developing nations: Study

News

Director Rahul Khan: ‘Insaaniyat’ is all about religious harmony

Technology

Private Japanese lander to make historic touchdown on Moon

Sports

3rd T20I: Seifert does it again as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka, win series 2-1

News

Jio Studios puts the Jio in content business

News

Netflix dark comedy 'Beef' joins the race for Emmys

News

'Veera Raja Veera' from 'PS: 2' weaves magic of Rahman with Gulzar's words

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt to make her Met Gala debut this year

News

Aparshakti Khurana has a ‘weird real-life’ connection with his ‘Jubilee’ character

Sports

IPL 2023: KKR rope in Aarya Desai for remainder of season

Technology

Acer launches new gaming laptop at Rs 1,99,990 in India

Technology

Infosys posts Rs 24,108 crore net, recommends dividend of Rs 17.50

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US