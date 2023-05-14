scorecardresearch
Dwayne Johnson quit school during his earliest battle with depression

Los Angeles, May 14 (IANS) Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has discussed his struggles with depression.

The star is one of the biggest names in Hollywood and explains how he suffered mental turmoil at various points during his life, from his college football days at the University of Miami to the height of his fame, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“My first battle with depression was down there in Miami. I didn’t want to go to school, I was ready to leave. I left school. I didn’t take any midterms and I just left.”

“But the interesting thing at that time is, I just didn’t know what it was, I didn’t know what depression was. I just knew I didn’t wanna be there,” Johnson recalled on The Pivot Podcast.

He added: “I wasn’t going to any of the team meetings, wasn’t participating in anything, wasn’t working out. And you know for us, as athletes, just any kind of sweat and getting it in will get that s*** out of you.”

“I couldn’t do it because of my shoulder. So at that time, that was a tough one for me and again, I didn’t know what it was.”

The former WWE star explained that depression has resurfaced at various points of his life despite success in both wrestling and movies, although his “saving grace” is time spent with his daughters Simone, 21, Jasmine, seven, and Tiana, five.

He said: “Years later, I went through it again when I got a divorce – didn’t know that it was. Years later, around 2017 or so, I went through it a little bit. Knew what it was at that time and luckily I had some friends that I could lean on and say, ‘Hey, I’m feeling a little wobbly now. I got a little struggle happening, seeing a little grey and not the blue.'”

