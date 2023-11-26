‘Excitement, nerves, overwhelming need to protect,’ Ileana D’Cruz recalls her pregnancy days

Actress and new mom Ileana D’Cruz recalled her pregnancy days and shared that it was one year ago on this day, her son was a “size of a tiny little poppy seed growing inside” her. She talked about the feeling she felt during her pregnancy time as she wrote on Instagram: “One year ago today, my little baby boy was the size of a tiny little poppy seed growing inside me I remember the feelings going through me, the excitement, the nerves, this overwhelming need to protect him and keep him safe.”

Ileana said that she finds it surreal to watch her little bundle of joy sleep in her arms.

“So surreal to be here a whole year later watching him fall asleep in my arms,” she wrote.

Recently, Ileana answered a few questions in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.

A user asked: “How you single parenting your child?”

Responding to the question, Ileana shared a photo of herself with her partner and wrote: “I’m not.”