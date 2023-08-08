Fans refuse to accept Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

Farhan Akhtar took to Intstagram on Tuesday to announce the third installment of the Don movie series. Both the previous Dons had superstar Shah Rukh Khan playing the lead. Ranveer Singh will be replacing SRK in the Don universe. But the same is yet to be confirmed by the makers and the star.

The shared clip by Farhan sheds no light on what one could expect from this new movie, expect its tag line: ‘A New Era Begins.’ The internet was quick to react to the clip as one of them dropped heart-eye emojis, while another seemed excited at the prospect of witnessing another thrilling chapter of the Don series.

Don 1 was a rebooted version of the original Don, which starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. Don 1 and Don 2 had SRK reprising the role played by senior Bachchan. The release date of Don 3 is yet to be confirmed.