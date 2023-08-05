From Drashti Dhami-Sanaya Irani to Shiv Thakre-Abdu Rozik; BFFs of the Telly Town

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) As the calendar flips to another Friendship Day, we are here to celebrate the enchanting camaraderie that flourishes behind the glitz and glamour of Tinsel Town.

From red carpets to cozy coffee dates, the bonds between Tinsel Town’s closest pals remain as heartwarming as ever. Through highs and lows, laughter and tears, these BFFs prove that the silver screen isn’t the only place where magic happens.

Check out the extraordinary friendships of Tinsel Town that give us BFF goals!

Rupali Ganguly and Sucheeta Trivedi:

Rupali and Sucheeta’s bond has stealthily spanned years. These two actresses share a hidden camaraderie that’s as delightful as a hidden treasure. Just last year, Sucheeta decided to sprinkle some joy on the sets of ‘Anupamaa’, where Rupali reigns supreme. The reunion of these ‘Ek Packet Umeed’ co-stars was a whirlwind of laughter and memories, a captivating cocktail of nostalgia.

Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor:

For many years, Smriti and Ekta have had a strong bond that has lasted through time. They became friends during the days of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and have been together ever since. Even now, with Smriti being a Union minister, she still visits her best friend and shares pictures with her. Their friendship shows that some bonds are truly unbreakable and will never fade away, no matter what happens!

Drashti Dhami and Sanaya Irani:

The bond between Drashti and Sanaya has always been an open book, with their vibrant camaraderie proudly on display. Sanaya once spilled the beans, sharing that their friendship is so unbreakable that they even embarked on audition adventures together.

Shiv Thakre and Abdu Rozik:

In ‘Bigg Boss’, people become friends and sometimes enemies too. One special friendship is between Shiv and Abdu from ‘Bigg Boss 16’. They supported each other even though they had trouble speaking the same language. This strong friendship continues even now. Shiv cherishes Abdu’s hugs and thinks he’s really innocent.

Sudhandshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma:

In the world of ‘Anupamaa’, Vanraj and Kavya might have their differences, but behind the scenes, actors Sudhanshu and Madalsa are inseparable besties. Their delightful reels, brimming with fun, never fail to astonish their fans. Sudhanshu has always praised Madalsa’s genuine and transparent nature, and her loyalty as a friend.

Nia Sharma and Rithvik Dhanjani:

When Nia and Rithvik come together, it’s like a house ablaze with excitement and energy. Their camaraderie is so vibrant that they frequently treat us to delightful reels and pictures that overflow with joy and lightheartedness. Their bond is an electrifying spark that ignites a whirlwind of fun-loving moments, making us all wish we could join in on their infectious laughter and shared adventures.

Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi:

From the TV show ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ to a blazing friendship, Karan and Jennifer have journeyed through several years of camaraderie. Their bond is hotter than a wildfire, and their Instagram pictures stand as sizzling proof! They truly get along like a dynamic duo, leaving fans in awe of their amazing friendship.

Akash Choudhary and Naina Singh:

In the world of friendship, some pairs really inspire their fans. Naina and Akash from ‘Splitsvilla 10’ are a great example. They have lots of fun together, as you can see on their Instagram. Through thick and thin, Akash and Naina have been there for each other, creating lots of unforgettable memories during their strong friendship over the years.

