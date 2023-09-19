Ganesh Chaturthi: Sharvari visits ancestral home, Morgaon Ashtavinayaka temple

Actress Sharvari, who is currently busy shooting for Nikkhil Advani’s ‘Veda’, on Tuesday, took to her social media to share pictures from her visit to her ancestral home in Morgaon. She also visited the temple in Morgaon which is the starting and ending point of a pilgrimage of eight revered Ganesha temples called Ashtavinayaka.

The actress looked ethereal as she donned a traditional attire. She makes it a point to go to her ancestral home during the Ganpati festival, with her family.

This year, she along with her family experienced a remarkable blessing in the form of a small Ganpati that naturally formed on a 15-year-old Mandar tree in her house. The bark of the Mandar tree had features of Ganpati intricately shaped, and the family was surprised to discover this.

Sharvari wrote in the caption: “Ganapati Bappa Moryaaaaa! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi – Our Bappa this year is a Mandar Ganesha. This rare idol naturally took the shape of Lord Ganesha on our Mandar tree that is at least more than 15 years old. May Bappa bless us all with love and happiness all year long”.

They adorned the Ganpati with sindoor, and will do a puja to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sharvari, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, will be seen doing some high octane action scenes in ‘Veda’.