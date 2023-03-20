scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Guneet Monga sought blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and even took along her Oscar trophy to the holy place.

By News Bureau

Producer Guneet Monga sought blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and even took along her Oscar trophy to the holy place.

Guneet was joined by her husband Sunny Kapoor and celebrity chef Vikas Khanna. She shared a reel of her visit, where she was seen offering prayers while holding the trophy in her hand. She was also seen making langar and having it as well with Sunny at the Golden Temple.

Vikas captioned the video: “When you dedicate your honours to your ancestors. Thank you Guneet for showing us the power humility and love.”

Another video shows Vikas’s mother driving Guneet to the Golden Temple.

“From being a dreamer to becoming one of the most powerful producers in the World. Here it is to you Guneet, you made every Indian wealthier. My Ma had said 2 months ago that if Guneet wins an Oscar, I’ll drive her to The Golden Temple,” he wrote as he shared a clip showing him and his mother welcoming Guneet.

Guneet and director Kartiki Gonsalves’ film ‘The Elephant Whispers’ won an Oscar under the Best Documentary Short Film category.

Previous article
Hiba Nawab relates to her character: Sayuri has unique viewpoints, motivation
Next article
Amitabh Bachchan shares health update: Hope to be back on the ramp soon
This May Also Interest You
News

'Mean Girls' author claims Tina Fey 'paid her nothing' for franchise

News

Paras Kalnawat plays an ideal son in 'Kundali Bhagya'

News

Oprah Winfrey visits site in Jordan where Jesus was baptised

News

'I emerged a far more confident creator,' says Farhad Samji for 'Pop Kaun'

News

Chitrangda Singh focused on voice modulation for her 'Gaslight' character

Sports

Mumbai Indians begin preparations for IPL 2023

News

Amitabh Bachchan shares health update: Hope to be back on the ramp soon

News

Hiba Nawab relates to her character: Sayuri has unique viewpoints, motivation

Technology

Google adds contact photos to conversation threads in messages

News

Gashmeer Mahajani, Donal Bisht return in season 2 of ‘Tu Zakhm Hai’, watch trailer

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants win toss, opt to bat first against unchanged UP Warriorz

News

Juhi Chawla’s wish for Alka Yagnik: ‘A 100 trees for the beautiful, melodious voice’

News

Rani Mukerji feels good content-driven films can pull audience to theatres

Sports

Ecuador midfielder Gruezo to miss Australia friendlies

Theatre

Seriously Funny: A Masterclass on the Point of Comedy

Sports

PCB confirms changes in dates of New Zealand's white-ball tour of Pakistan

News

Rohit Shetty forays into Marathi films with 'School College Ani Life'

Sports

UP's third international stadium in Varanasi

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US