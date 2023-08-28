‘Guthlee Ladoo’ – A cinematic journey towards social change

In the world of cinema, stories often go beyond just entertainment and serve as powerful tools to shed light on pertinent social issues. One such upcoming film that promises to be a beacon of change is ‘Guthlee Ladoo’, produced by Pradeep Rangwani under the banner of UV FILMS. Set to make its theatrical debut this October, 2023, this movie is poised to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative that touches upon critical societal matters.

“Guthlee Ladoo” stands as a testament to Pradeep Rangwani’s commitment to using cinema as a medium for social transformation. As a producer, Rangwani has chosen to invest his creative energies in a film that addresses the issues plaguing the underprivileged sections of society. By choosing such a subject, Rangwani reflects his belief that cinema has the power to not only entertain but also bring about a positive change in the world.

The film’s foundation on social issues is underscored by its recognition in the cinematic world. “Guthlee Ladoo” directed by debutant Ishrat Khan has already garnered attention and Awards or honours., even before its release. Winning awards and recognition for its insightful portrayal of societal challenges, the film has managed to spark the curiosity of cinephiles and activists alike. By seamlessly weaving a socially relevant storyline into a compelling cinematic experience, the film has the potential to spark conversations that matter.

At the helm of UV Films, the visionary founder, has steered the production house to produce four feature films to date. With each cinematic endeavor, they’ve transcended the boundaries of creativity and storytelling, unveiling their immense talent. UV Films has also been graced by the presence of exceptional artists, including Amit Sadh, Isha Deol, Tijan Virwani, Arbaaz Khan, Sanjay Mishra, Subrat Dutta, Kalyani Mulay, and more. Let’s delve into their exceptional creative ventures, including “Guthlee Ladoo,” “Let’s Meet,” the untitled Production No. 4, and the thought-provoking “Nirdosh,” which made its mark in 2018.

In an exclusive statement, Pradeep Rangwani shared his perspective on the film’s significance: “Cinema is a mirror to society, and ‘Guthlee Ladoo’ is a reflection of the struggles and dreams that many face in their journey. This film is not just about storytelling; it’s about igniting conversations, provoking thoughts, and ultimately contributing to the betterment of our society.”

UV Films joins the ranks of thought-provoking cinema by bringing “Guthlee Ladoo” from paper to screen, comparable to the likes of “Kantara”,”Super 30,” “Bhag Milkha Bhag” and “Stanley Ka Dabba.” These films, including UV Films’ creation “Guthlee Ladoo,” will surely challenge societal norms and evoke introspection. This will encourage us to question, learn, and grow.

UV Films firmly believes in nurturing fresh talent and providing opportunities to newcomers. This commitment to fostering emerging directors is evident in their portfolio, where the directors of three remarkable projects are well-deserving debutants. This not only showcases UV Films’ dedication to supporting new voices in the industry but also contributes to the innovation and diversity of storytelling in Bollywood. It’s a testament to their belief that the future of cinema lies in the hands of those who dare to bring new perspectives to the silver screen.

With “Guthlee Ladoo,” UV FILMS continues to pioneer thought-provoking cinema that challenges societal norms and encourages dialogue. As the movie’s release date draws near, it serves as a reminder that cinema has the power to transform lives and inspire change. In a world where stories can shape the future, “Guthlee Ladoo” is poised to be a powerful catalyst for social progress.

As the producer of “Guthlee Ladoo,” I humbly ask for your warm wishes and unwavering support. Together, let’s embark on this transformative cinematic journey, inspiring positive change and a brighter future for all. Your encouragement means the world to us. Thank you for being a part of this endeavour.