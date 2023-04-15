scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Guy Ritchie sued for breach of contract over 'The Gentlemen'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, April 15 (IANS) Filmmaker Guy Ritchie is being sued over his film ‘The Gentlemen’, which starred Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam and Michelle Dockery.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the London High Court last month by actor and writer Mickey De Hara, says that Ritchie commissioned De Hara to write a sequel to the 2008 gangster movie ‘RockNRolla’ based on De Hara’s “personal life experiences,” reports ‘Variety’.

But in 2018, after De Hara delivered the screenplay about a protagonist who runs a marijuana business, Ritchie told him “the time of the gangster movie was over,” intimating the project was no longer in development.

Two years later, Ritchie released ‘The Gentlemen’, in which McConaughey plays a gangster called Mickey who is trying to sell off his marijuana empire. De Hara claims the film is a “substantial” reproduction of his screenplay.

According to the lawsuit, ‘The Gentlemen’ copies De Hara’s cast of characters, their characterisation and “unique aspects of the plot” including a protagonist who runs a marijuana empire and an aristocrat with a drug-addicted child.

De Hara claims one scene in Ritchie’s film – in which a character called Coach, who leads a group of fighters called The Toddlers, gets into a scuffle with some youths in a cafe and squirts vinegar into their eyes – was directly reproduced from his screenplay.

He says his version also featured a character called Coach who led a group of thugs nicknamed The Baby Squad.

De Hara says after the film was released in January 2020 he texted Ritchie to point out the similarities between the two projects, to which Ritchie replied: “Mickey, I and my people have tried to contact you for some years now. There was no response. I am happy for us to sit down and have a chat.”

De Hara denies that Ritchie made any attempt to contact him regarding the project in advance of its release.

In April 2020, De Hara says he asked Ritchie to give him a writer credit on the film prior to its digital release but both Ritchie and one of his associates said it wouldn’t be possible and instead offered to give him a writing credit on another project that he wasn’t involved in.

“I have a feeling that might be too late Mickey,” Ritchie texted, according to the legal filings.

“I’ll try, but what I can do is get you a credit on something in the future. Let me see what I can do. Honestly, we did try to get hold of you.”

In the lawsuit De Hara says he “has no intention of seeking credit for original work that was not created by him” and is instead seeking “credit for his original work that has been used in ‘The Gentlemen’ without his consent and without payment of the agreed remuneration.”

The writer is also seeking over $250,000, which includes a share of the film’s profits.

De Hara claims he first collaborated with Ritchie on the 2000 movie ‘Snatch’ before the director asked him to write 2008 feature ‘RockNRolla’, which starred Gerard Butler, Thandiwe Newton, Idris Elba and Tom Hardy. At Ritchie’s behest, De Hara says, he wrote the ‘RockNRolla’ screenplay with another writer named Martin Askew, with Ritchie planning to turn the film into a trilogy.

On IMDb, Ritchie is credited as the sole writer of ‘RockNRolla’ while De Hara and Askew are credited as associate producers. De Hara also had a walk-on role in the film.

The writers on ‘The Gentlemen’ are credited as Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies. Ritchie has yet to file his defence to the lawsuit and a rep for the director did not respond by press time.

–IANS

dc/svn/

Previous article
Vidyut Jammwal-starrer war film ‘IB71’ to release on this date
Next article
Ishaan Khatter goes shirtless in mirror selfie, flaunts perfect abs
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Flamengo sack manager Vitor Pereira

Technology

OpenAI now offers up to $20K for finding security flaws in ChatGPT

News

Taylor Swift invited to be Tampa Mayor for a day during The Eras Tour

Sports

IPL 2023: Stoinis' fifty, Pooran's blitz power LSG to last-ball thrilling win over RCB (ld)

News

Pritha Bakshi thanks her Haryanvi roots

Technology

Google stops 3rd party smart display updates as Assistant support lowers

Sports

IPL 2023: Tilak Varma is a player for the future, says Parthiv Patel

News

Gujarati film 'Shubh Yatra' depicts life of an ambitious immigrant

Technology

WhatsApp releases 'companion mode' to all beta users on Android

Sports

Brazil Para-Badminton International: Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam enter quarterfinals

Technology

Hearing aids may help in fight against dementia: Lancet

News

‘Coka 2.0’ singer Lisa Mishra is ‘open to dating Aditya Roy Kapur’

News

Salman Khan reunites with his Tere Naam co-star Bhumika Chawla at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

News

Simron Upadhyay on her role: Noor is a very coming of age character

News

'8 A. M. Metro' tells story of 2 strangers who bump into each other in metro

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow to have 'theatre for elderlies' soon

Sports

RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell flies childhood friends to give them 'Indian' experience

News

Billy Murray alleges some men tried to kidnap his grandkids

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US