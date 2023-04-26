scorecardresearch
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says Abhinav Bindra film 'won't be like any Bollywood biopic'

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has given a befitting reply to a Twitter user who called his upcoming film based on Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra "highly unrealistic".

By Agency News Desk

A social media user on Twitter wrote to the actor: “Why are you doing dramatised and highly unrealistic biopics, especially of a sports personality? They all follow a template which is so predictable. It’s mundane!”

To which, the actor said: “If you’ve seen any of my films then you’d know that the Bindra film won’t be like any Bollywood biopic that’s been done previously. His story doesn’t lend itself to a dramatised unrealistic piece quite the opposite actually.”

Varrdhan will be seen playing the titular role in the movie while his father and actor Anil Kapoor will play the role of Abhinav’s father.

When asked about his upcoming projects, he replied, saying: “Bindra biopic. A sci-fi sex comedy. A thriller drama from the director of ‘Thar’. Bindra will shoot first. The sci-fi comedy still in early stages of development as is ‘Thar’ directors’ next film.”

