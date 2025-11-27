Hema Malini’s Unseen Moments with Dharmendra Will Melt Your Heart!

Bollywood actress and politician Hema Malini sent fans into an emotional overdrive when she posted a set of unseen pictures of her late husband and legendary actor Dharmendra, who breathed his last on November 24. The rare photographs that the Dream Girl shared on her social media handle were termed “memorable” by her as they still bring tears to her eyes. In an open note, she fondly referred to Dharmendra as her “everything.”

In a long post shared on X, Hema Malini reflected on their life together, describing Dharmendra as much more than a celebrated star. “He was many things to me – loving husband, adoring father to our daughters Esha and Ahaana, friend, philosopher, guide, poet, and my ‘go-to’ person in every moment of need. He was everything to me, through good times and bad,” she wrote. She recalled how Dharmendra endeared himself to her family with his warmth and humility, and how his stardom never overshadowed his grounded nature. Calling his legacy “unequalled”, she expressed that the void left by his passing is immeasurable and will remain with her forever.

Hema also reminisced about their journey in cinema, having worked together in several hits to their credit, such as Sharafat, Seeta Aur Geeta, Jugnu, Pratigya, Sholay, and lots more, cementing their status as one of Bollywood’s most loved on-screen pairs. Despite rumors and opposition from their family during the early days of their relationship, time only strengthened their bond.

Dharam ji

He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need – in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself… pic.twitter.com/WVyncqlxK5 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 27, 2025

The family has said that Dharmendra’s prayer meet is scheduled to be held on November 27 at a Mumbai hotel from 5 pm to 7:30 pm. An old photograph of the star features on the event poster, which reads, “Celebration of Life.” Dharmendra had been admitted to the hospital recently after health complications arose and was on ventilator support prior to his death. His last rites were performed the same day, attended by many Bollywood legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan.

Also Read: Dharmendra’s Final Journey: Hema Malini and Esha Deol Rush to Crematorium Amidst Tributes!

Dharmendra was last seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ and ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’. He will appear posthumously in Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Ikkis’, releasing on December 25, 2025.