Get Ready for the Next Big Thing! Don 3 Starring Ranveer Singh to Hit Floors in 2026

Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar has confirmed that Don 3, fronted by Ranveer Singh, will start rolling next year, thus bringing months of speculation surrounding the project to rest. In a recent interaction with Filmfare, Farhan mentioned, “We start filming next year. That’s probably the biggest update that I can give you.” His confirmation has brought back excitement around the much-anticipated third installment of the iconic Don franchise.

Farhan spoke about the status of Don 3 as he promoted his most recent release, 120 Bahadur, which hit theaters on November 21. The war drama, inspired by Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and the 1962 Indo-China War, has won him tremendous accolades. As the film remains in the news, the filmmaker’s lucidity about the status of Don 3 has become the main highlight for fans seeking clarity regarding the much-anticipated film.

There was a lot of speculation that the film had been shelved because no announcements were made regarding it since it was announced in August 2023. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film has been the subject of much online speculation, particularly when it comes to casting. Farhan’s tweet cements the fact that Don 3 is alive and will go on floors in 2026.

For the franchise, the latest installment heralds a big change because Ranveer Singh essays the lead role that Shah Rukh Khan played in Don (2006) and its sequel, Don 2 in 2011. As inimitable as the latter’s interpretation of that suave anti-hero was, Ranveer’s multifaceted talent and electrifying screen presence have sent expectations soaring about his version. As fan pressure mounted on social media, Farhan, very recently said, “Next year I will start work on Don 3,” hinting that the movie is still high on the priority list at Excel Entertainment.

First, there was Amitabh Bachchan, then Shah Rukh Khan, and now it’s Ranveer Singh’s turn. Don 3 is all set to take forward the legacy, leading the franchise into an exciting new era.