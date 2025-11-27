Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s Laughter Chefs Experience is Giving Us Major Couple Goals!

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are reuniting on screen for their first full-fledged show together since Bigg Boss, and fans of the beloved couple couldn’t be more thrilled. The duo is set to turn up the entertainment quotient in the latest season of Laughter Chefs, where their chemistry, banter, and competitive streak promise to bring a fresh spark to the kitchen-based reality series. While Karan has been part of the show for its previous two seasons, Tejasswi has only appeared as a guest—making this her first complete outing, something she is genuinely excited about.

Sharing her enthusiasm, Tejasswi said she has followed every episode of the show and often told Karan how much she wanted to join him in creating “crazy dishes” on set. She added that manifesting it worked a little “too well,” as she now finds herself amid the chaos and laughter of the culinary challenges. Calling the experience unexpectedly hilarious, she revealed that cooking together has brought a new dynamic to their relationship.

Tejasswi also jokingly described the show as Karan’s “pre-shaadi rehearsal,” teasing that although he won last season, his training is far from complete. She called herself the “toughest instructor” he has ever had, contrasting his calm, methodical approach with her instinctive and spontaneous style. According to her, this season is all about giving Karan the practice he may need in the future.

The actress further admitted that both she and Karan are extremely competitive, determined to clinch the trophy together. The season features a star-studded lineup, including Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Elvish Yadav, Isha Malviya, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Aly Goni, and Jannat Zubair. With Bharti Singh’s signature humour and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi’s energetic presence, the kitchen is set for maximum mayhem.

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 3 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM on COLORS and streams later on JioHotstar.