Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Boat Ride in Varanasi Will Leave You SCREAMING!

Ahead of the release, Dhanush has shared a warm glimpse from the promotional tour in Varanasi that instantly grabbed the attention of his fans on social media. He shared a series of pictures featuring candid moments of laughter shared with co-star Kriti Sanon and director Aanand L Rai. The easy camaraderie, which has been built over years of creative collaborations, shines through every frame.

These pictures, clicked aboard a gently drifting boat near one of Varanasi’s iconic ghats, exude serenity and an air of genuine warmth. Bathed in soft daylight and enveloped by the spiritual stillness of the Ganga, the three look relaxed and completely at ease. This picturesque moment of togetherness has struck a chord deep within the hearts of fans, who have been circulating the images with unprecedented enthusiasm on social media. Dhanush’s caption further amplified the emotional connection: “The world is a better place when you are at his feet. Har Har Mahadev. #banaraslove.”

Meanwhile, the expectation for Tere Ishk Mein, produced by Bhushan Kumar, knows no bounds. The advance bookings shot up across the country, with early numbers reflecting unprecedented excitement for the new on-screen pairing of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. The film’s evocative narrative, its lush musical ambience, and the proven creative synergy between Dhanush and Aanand L Rai, who earlier created magic on Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, add up to the momentum.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar in association with T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions, the film is directed by Aanand L Rai, while the screenplay is by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. Of course, one of the most-anticipated elements of this film is the soundtrack, which features A.R. Rahman on the composer’s seat and Irshad Kamil on the lyrics-a combination that will never disappoint regarding memorable music.

The movie will star Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, and it is slated for release on 28 November 2025 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu simultaneously across the globe.