Orry Parties Hard, Shows Middle Finger in Video After Police Questioning

Just hours after being questioned by the Anti‑Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police in connection with a ₹252-crore drugs case, social media influencer Orhan “Orry” Awatramani released a bold video that has sparked fresh controversy. The clip shows Orry dancing freely at a concert — stage lights flashing behind him, music blaring — even flipping the middle finger to the camera.

Overlaid text reads “I am a liver”, and Orry captioned the post simply: “Just let me live.” In the video, he is dressed in a shimmering sheer black mesh top and moves energetically to the beat of “Aaj Ki Raat” from Don – The Chase Begins Again. At various moments he leaps, waves his hands, mouths along to the lyrics — embodying carefree energy. At one point, he flips the bird directly at the camera. While he did not mention the investigation in his post, many social-media users drew an immediate connection.

Comments ranged from “Posting this mid-questioning break” to “Pov: people hating on me while I’m at a party doing this.” Earlier on Wednesday, Orry had appeared at the Ghatkopar ANC office to record his statement. He was questioned for more than 7 hours in relation to a massive mephedrone seizure. The drugs case — which dates to a March 2024 bust in Sangli district — involved the seizure of over 126 kg of mephedrone, valued at ₹252 crore.

Orry’s name came up during interrogation of one of the accused in the case, Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh (also known as “Lavish”), who claimed to have organised large drug-fuelled parties in India and abroad. According to police documents, those parties allegedly included a number of well-known personalities, including celebrities and influencers. During questioning, sources say Orry denied any wrongdoing.

He told investigators he neither consumes drugs nor has knowledge of any drug use at the parties he attends, claiming that he is often invited only to “click photos with celebrities.” He denied knowing the key accused, including another named person, Alishah Parkar. He said he earns his living through Instagram promotions and a design-related job at a telecom company.

As he emerged from the ANC office, Orry was mobbed by paparazzi and onlookers in a frenzy that was widely shared online.

