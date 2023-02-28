Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad steal a kiss at the airport

Hrithik Roshan is making headlines owing to his love life. Years after his divorce from Sussanne Khan, the actor is painting the town red with his love affair with Saba Azad.

Hrithik and Saba have been the talking point ever since they made their relationship official. While the rumours of them tying the knot surfaced every now and then, the duo has once again grabbed the eyeballs for their latest PDA.

In the video, Hrithik and Saba can be seen sharing a kiss inside a car before stepping out. Saba also hugs boyfriend Hrithik’s team member before leaving. Hrithik can be seen dapper in an olive green t-shirt paired with black cargo pants and layered the look with a jacket. On the other hand, Saba opts for a crop top and joggers.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating for a while now. Often, they are spotted spending quality time together. Saba is also often pictured with Hrithik’s family at their family get-together.