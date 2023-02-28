scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad steal a kiss at the airport

Hrithik Roshan is making headlines owing to his love life. Years after his divorce from Sussanne Khan, the actor is painting the town red with his love affair with Saba Azad.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad steal a kiss at the airport
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad steal a kiss at the airport

Hrithik Roshan is making headlines owing to his love life. Years after his divorce from Sussanne Khan, the actor is painting the town red with his love affair with Saba Azad.

Hrithik and Saba have been the talking point ever since they made their relationship official. While the rumours of them tying the knot surfaced every now and then, the duo has once again grabbed the eyeballs for their latest PDA.

In the video, Hrithik and Saba can be seen sharing a kiss inside a car before stepping out. Saba also hugs boyfriend Hrithik’s team member before leaving. Hrithik can be seen dapper in an olive green t-shirt paired with black cargo pants and layered the look with a jacket. On the other hand, Saba opts for a crop top and joggers.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating for a while now. Often, they are spotted spending quality time together. Saba is also often pictured with Hrithik’s family at their family get-together.

Previous article
Obesity in pregnancy more deadly for mother, baby: Study
Next article
Saiyami Kher: 'Ghoomer' opened my eyes in a way I never thought could happen
This May Also Interest You
News

HCA issues statement on why NTR Jr didn't attend ceremony to calm fans down

Technology

Reinstate Twitter's accessibility team, US Senator tells Elon Musk

News

Michael B.Jordan apologises to mom after starring in underwear advertisement

News

'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker Charlie Puth to host 1st live stream event on March 25

News

Rasika Dugal on 'The Broken Table': There's a wide audience for short films

Technology

ISRO test fires cryogenic engine of its moon mission rocket

Technology

Reliance Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by Dec 2023: Akash Ambani

Technology

New iPhone SE 4 may feature 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple's 5G baseband chip

Technology

Intel launches 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors at MWC 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Centre asks states to spruce up healthcare facilities as temperatures rise

Health & Lifestyle

Your low calorie drinks, food items may up heart attack, stroke risk

Health & Lifestyle

The small town girl behind the scenes of Pfizer's vaccine rollout

News

Niyati Fatnani recounts shooting an intimate scene for 'Dear Ishq'

News

Rani Mukerji compares 'Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway' trailer with 'Black'

Lyrics

Tony Kakkar and Jasmin Bhasin – Shadi Karogi Song Lyrics

Technology

WhatsApp rolling 'Call Link' feature on Windows beta

Technology

Smart collars, GPS trackers for your cat, dog may be spying on you

Technology

Tesla halts rollout of Full Self-Driving beta software amid recall

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US