'India's Best Dancer 3': Kumar Sanu recounts when he sang in hotels for money

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Legendary playback singer, Kumar Sanu, who is known as ‘King of Melody’, and has sung some of the most iconic numbers such as, ‘Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai’, ‘Tujhe Dekha To’, and ‘Baazigar O Baazigar’, will be seen recollecting hid struggling times when he had to sing in hotels to earn money, in ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’.

Watching the performance of one the contestants, Vipul Kandpal, choreographed by Pankaj Thapa to his iconic song ‘Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai’ from the movie ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, Kumar Sanu recalled his own hard past whilst commending the contestant.

He said: “Vipul started working at a young age and so he could earn money to pay his own fees. I did the same thing. I used to sing in hotels for money. I met a music director there and got an opportunity.”

He added: “Our story is the same. I have reached here because of that, and I am sure Vipul too will have a great future. Have faith in your dream and continue to pursue it and never lose hope. Also, the concept of your act was very nice and there was a scene in the act because of which ‘Aankho Ko Sukoon Mila’. Keep doing well.”

Also, the episode will feature the ‘Indian Idol’ contestants – Rishi Singh and Debosmita Roy, comedian Jai Vijay and Nitesh Shetty, along with dancers such as Sanam Johar, Shashank Khatri, and ‘India’s Best Dancer’ Season 1 winner, Tiger Pop.

As the competition gets more and more intense, the contestants will be put to the new test in the ‘naya daur’ of the show, where they will have to give it their all. The Bollywood music legend will be gracing the show in the ‘Superhit Sunday With Sanu Da’ special.

‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ is all set to release its ‘3 hour Special’ and will premiere on Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

