Director Rahul Khan: ‘Insaaniyat’ is all about religious harmony

Director Rahul Khan, who was associated with several TV shows like ‘Porus’ as an assistant director, recalled shooting for his short film ‘Insaaniyat’. Rahul shared how real-life stories during the pandemic and the religious harmony that he witnessed became the inspiration for his film.

He said: “Insaniyat is about the religious harmony of India as it talks about the brotherhood of Hindus and Muslims. The idea of the film came from watching families struggling yet willing to go out of their way to help others, seeing how people stood by each other during the Covid times, motivated us to represent an Indian family through our film work.”

“We had a great experience shooting the film in remote locations of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Majorly, the film is shot near Jama Masjid. We faced a little difficulty due to Covid but the local residents were very helpful and gave us their enormous support,” Rahul said.

On the challenges faced by the cast while shooting for the film, he shared it was not easy to shoot during the pandemic with so many restrictions.

Rahul said: “Our actors have worked really hard during the shoot of the film. Travelling to the sets in Delhi during Covid wasn’t an easy task but our actors and the crew members made sure that they reached the sets every day on time. Our team followed the Covid safety precautionary procedure and kept everyone’s health in check each day. My team and I will always remember how we shot this film as it was the most wonderful experience.”

The short film has won several awards and the director is overwhelmed with the response to the film at film festivals and award functions. It was also among the Top 21 short films of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023.

He hopes to get a similar response after the movie is released on the digital platform.

“It’s encouraging to see so much love that our film is receiving and we aspire to make even better cinema in the future. Our team is very excited for the film to release as they can’t wait for the audience to share their views,” he concluded.

The film stars actors like Fasih Chaudhary in the lead along with other critically acclaimed actors like Sahil Chaudhary, Faraaz Chaudhary, Aakib Bilal, Dinesh Tyagi, Madhur Agarwal, Sheetal Rana, Rahul Singh, Aahil Khan.

The movie will be released in the month of July.