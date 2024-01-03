Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare opt for ‘no-gift’ policy

Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is set to register her marriage with Nupur Shikhare

By Agency News Desk
Nupur Shikhare with Ira Khan _ pic courtesy Instagram

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is set to register her marriage on Wednesday with Nupur Shikhare. As the couple hosts an intimate ceremony at the Taj Lands End in the Bandra area of Mumbai, they have opted for a no-gift policy.

They have advised the guests not to bring any gifts but if they wish to give them something, the couple have said they prefer donating to a cause, her NGO, which is close to them.

Ira’s non-profit organisation focuses on mental health.

Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira in 2022 and is the official fitness trainer of Ira and Aamir. The pre-wedding festivities started with a Haldi ceremony on Tuesday.

The guests for the ceremony on Wednesday are expected to arrive from 7 pm on Wednesday. For the ceremony, Ira will wear Lehenga and Nupur will wear a tuxedo.

Earlier, Ira dropped a quirky selfie on her Instagram as she took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared the picture in which she can be seen sporting the ‘Bride-to-be’ headband.

