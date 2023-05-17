scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Jackie Shroff after watching 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': 'Tadkta Bhadakta family adventure'

Jackie Shroff has become a fan of 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' after watching the Marvel film.

By Agency News Desk
Jackie Shroff after watching 'Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania' 'Tadkta Bhadakta family adventure'
Jackie Shroff after watching 'Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania' 'Tadkta Bhadakta family adventure'

Actor Jackie Shroff has become a fan of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ after watching the Marvel film.

The actor attempted to explain the story of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’, saying, “Ek baar Quantum Realm ke andar gaya uske baad tadkta Bhadakta adventure shuru hojata hai aur pura picture mai daba daba ke action hai.”

In this fun collaboration, he said that the movie has twisted turns and spooky structures.

He said: “Ab kya bolu? World ka Youngest action hero apne ghar mein hi hai. Ye superhero log ka ladayi dekhke main toh bohot inspire hota hu, abhi wo haali mein dekha Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania, kya first class picture banaya hai, ekdum khidki tod action and alag hi experience!.”

Starring Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Spotify rolls out AI-powered DJ feature in UK, Ireland
Next article
Kalinga Literary Festival introduces Nepal Yashaswi Book Awards
This May Also Interest You
News

Madonna's racy nude photos from controversial 'Sex' book to go up for auction

Health & Lifestyle

Is hypertension different in women than men?

Health & Lifestyle

Kalinga Literary Festival introduces Nepal Yashaswi Book Awards

Technology

Spotify rolls out AI-powered DJ feature in UK, Ireland

Sports

Picking Jonny Bairstow over Ben Foakes is 'right call' for England: Michael Atherton

News

Sikandar Kher shares BTS pic with Sushmita from 'Aarya 3' sets

Technology

Insta introduces Gifts, new editing features on Reels in India

News

Kangana claims to lose Rs 30-40 cr per year after speaking against politicians, 'anti-nationals'

News

'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema: Without social media, wouldn't have known how popular my music is in India

News

Temperatures spike across Japan, citizens urged to take precautions

Technology

Insta now let users comment on posts with GIFs

Technology

Less than 60 of 2 lakh Indian developers pay service fee above 15%: Google

Sports

JioCinema's IPL viewership sets new streaming record (Ld)

News

KL Rahul talks about his initial difficulties in Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast

News

'The Bachelor' announces first-ever senior citizen season

Sports

Jofra Archer worried our guys in the last series, so he's a big out for England: Allan Border

Technology

iPhones will soon start speaking in your voice within 15 mins

Health & Lifestyle

Torsion of testis in 18-year-old corrected

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US