Jimmy Shergill to play a grey character in crime thriller 'Aazam'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Actor Jimmy Sheirgill will be seen in a character with shades in the upcoming crime thriller ‘Aazam’, which is slated to release on May 19.

The makers have released a motion poster of ‘Aazam’ unveiling Jimmy’s look as Javed where he is shown in a grey character. In the poster, Jimmy is seen in Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India.

Jimmy said: “I play the role of Javed, a close associate of Nawab Khan, who is one of the most powerful dons in the city’s underworld. Javed is a complex character with shades of grey, and I had a great time exploring his motivations and psyche.”

Director Shravan Tiwari added: “Aazam’ is a passion project for me, and I’m excited to bring this gripping story to the audiences. The film is a mix of crime, thriller, and mystery genres, and we have worked hard to create an immersive world that will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.”

‘Aazam’ revolves around the succession battle of mafia don Nawab Khan, who controls the syndicate of five partners governing the city. Kader, Nawab’s son, is his legitimate heir in the business, but he plans to eliminate all his father’s associates on the advice of his colleague Javed. However, Kader’s plan fails as other syndicate members have their own agenda for the gang war. In the middle of this conspiracy, DCP Joshi is trying to stop the gang war havoc.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
