scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kajol on her kids: ‘They should make their own mistakes and learn from them’

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) On the occasion of Parents Day on Sunday, Kajol talked about her children Yug and Nysa. She said that with her kids she believes it is important to let them be at times as it would help them to become responsible adults.

Kajol said: “I have always believed that everyone should have the freedom to make their own decisions. With my kids, I believe it is important to let them be at times as it would help them to become responsible adults. As a mother, I have guided them on what is right and wrong.”

She added: “While I am always there to back them up in any case, they should make their own mistakes and learn from them as well. In The Trial, my character Noyonika is also quite similar. She is extremely protective of her daughters, but she also knows that her kids deserve to know the truth.”

Kajol married her actor-filmmaker husband Ajay Devgn in 1999. They had started dating in 1994, while filming Gundaraj.

The two welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003 and then had their son Yug in 2010.

In her latest project, ‘The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’, Kajol too, who is a mother in real life, faces the hardships of being a parent in a challenging situation. The journey of Noyonika (played by Kajol) as she embarks on a journey that truly makes her stand the test of time after her husband’s betrayal also reflects on the tough decisions a parent has to make for the betterment of their children.

‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’, which has been received well by the audience, is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King’s The Good Wife, being directed by Suparn Verma.

–IANS

dc/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Directing James Bond movies will be a privilege but needs right attitude, says Christopher Nolan
This May Also Interest You
News

Directing James Bond movies will be a privilege but needs right attitude, says Christopher Nolan

Technology

Proptech startup Stoa lays off 80% of workforce after raising $300 mn

News

Suriya sends a chill down the spine in 'Kanguva' first glimpse

Sports

INDW vs BANW: Fargana Hoque reveals inspiration behind her historic century

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Falaq Naaz and Jad Hadid shown the exit

News

Two exercises in futility (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

Genelia Deshmukh reveals the key to a successful relationship

Technology

Sony Project Q device operating on Android in leaked video

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'We need bit of luck; it would be unjust if weather have a decisive say, says Stuart Broad

Technology

Researchers spot 500 genes that directly influence what we eat

Technology

As global race for moon heats up, India eyes lunar natural resources

Technology

5th generation Samsung foldable smartphones set to raise the bar: Experts

Technology

China leads lunar race, but Chandrayaan-3 can be a gamechanger

Technology

ISRO has a busy 2023 as it sets its sights on the sun

Sports

WI vs IND, 2nd Test: Debutant Mukesh Kumar earns praise from bowling coach Paras Mhambrey

News

Margot Robbie compared 'Barbie' to 'Jurassic Park' to get funding

News

Drake says he likes women who are into Cosplay

Technology

Dorsey's 1st tweet NFT now has a paltry price of less that $2K

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US