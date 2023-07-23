Kajol on her kids: ‘They should make their own mistakes and learn from them’

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) On the occasion of Parents Day on Sunday, Kajol talked about her children Yug and Nysa. She said that with her kids she believes it is important to let them be at times as it would help them to become responsible adults.

Kajol said: “I have always believed that everyone should have the freedom to make their own decisions. With my kids, I believe it is important to let them be at times as it would help them to become responsible adults. As a mother, I have guided them on what is right and wrong.”

She added: “While I am always there to back them up in any case, they should make their own mistakes and learn from them as well. In The Trial, my character Noyonika is also quite similar. She is extremely protective of her daughters, but she also knows that her kids deserve to know the truth.”

Kajol married her actor-filmmaker husband Ajay Devgn in 1999. They had started dating in 1994, while filming Gundaraj.

The two welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003 and then had their son Yug in 2010.

In her latest project, ‘The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’, Kajol too, who is a mother in real life, faces the hardships of being a parent in a challenging situation. The journey of Noyonika (played by Kajol) as she embarks on a journey that truly makes her stand the test of time after her husband’s betrayal also reflects on the tough decisions a parent has to make for the betterment of their children.

‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’, which has been received well by the audience, is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King’s The Good Wife, being directed by Suparn Verma.

–IANS

dc/dan