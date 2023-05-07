scorecardresearch
Kajol recalls Akshay 'boasting' about his cooking skill, having 'amazing dal' by him

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) As their film ‘Yeh Dillagi’ clocked 29 years in Hindi cinema, actress Kajol took a trip down memory lane and recalled how Akshay Kumar made a “simple dal”, which she described as amazing.

Kajol took to Twitter, where she shared a picture featuring her, Akshay and Saif Ali Khan.

She wrote: “So much fun on this set.. and all the small memories. @akshaykumar boasting about his cooking skills and finally making us a simple but amazing Dal. Having to walk nearly 1.5 km uphill in the dark in the snow because the car got spoilt at the bottom of the hill and our hotel was at the top and NO CELLPHONES!”

Kajol added: “Riding a horse in an itsy bitsy skirt and thinking my hat would at least cover my face!!!”

The actress reminisced about how Saif made her laugh.

“#Saif and me laughing our heads off when we were shooting hothon pe bas and #Sarojji wanting to shoot us instead of the film. Reemaji playing my mother for the first time and sitting and playing cards with her on set. @ManishMalhotra and me doing the trials and #Yashji giving his approval in the middle of trying to give us something to eat.. It’s not the film you remember so much as what you were feeling at the time.. #29YearsOfYehDillagi”

‘Yeh Dillagi’, directed by Naresh Malhotra, is based on the 1954 American film Sabrina, its story revolves on two brothers who fall in love with their family driver’s daughter, Sapna, a successful model.

Agency News Desk
