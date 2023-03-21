scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kangana Ranaut posts throwback pic from college days

Kangana Ranaut went down memory lane as she shared a couple of throwback pictures from her college days and even shared an anecdote about her designing an outfit.

By News Bureau

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut went down memory lane as she shared a couple of throwback pictures from her college days and even shared an anecdote about her designing an outfit.

Kangana took to her Instagram and shared throwback pictures from her college days.

She wrote: “This was my first day in the Chandigarh DAV hostel and my principal, Ms Sachdeva ma’am noticed me because of my dress, she called me and asked where are you from? I shyly said Himachal se, she asked ‘yeh dress kahan se li?’ I said ‘maine design ki and village tailor ne banayi’ she smiled and hugged me tight and said ‘you will become a movie star one day’.”

Kangana added: “After I got into films ma’am honoured me with the pride of DAV.. I know many people who are happy for me but my principal ma’am is most proud of me …Principal ma’am has visited me in Mumbai many times and always kissed my forehead and told me about the blue dress story with love and glitter in her eyes, some teachers are so good … she is such a blessing.”

| Kangana Ranaut
Kangana ranaut posts throwback pic from college days

She concluded: “I love her..Dr Sachdeva was also awarded as the best principal from the President of India … she has got many awards and honours, ma’am has retired now. We were so fortunate to have her …Someday I want to teach acting and filmmaking and be like ma’am.”

On the work front, Kangana has just wrapped up shooting for ‘Chandramukhi 2’. She also has ‘Emergency’, ‘Tejas’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’ and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’ lined up.

Previous article
Jordan Peele's fourth film in the works, to release on Christmas 2024
Next article
Zendaya Coleman has Tom Holland’s initials engraved on her gold ring
This May Also Interest You
News

Priyanka Chopra's former stylist denies telling her she's not 'sample-sized'

News

Ibrahim cheers for 'dear sister' Sara, says 'Gaslight' will be 'banging'

News

'Shazam 2' director is 'done with superheroes for now' after film tanked

News

Zendaya Coleman has Tom Holland’s initials engraved on her gold ring

News

Jordan Peele's fourth film in the works, to release on Christmas 2024

News

Ajith Kumar and Shalini set major couple goals during Dubai vacation

Sports

FIFA appeal CAS decision on Yves Jean-Bart's ban

Sports

Asia Lions openers Tharanga, Dilshan's breezy fifties blow away World Giants to emerge as LLC Masters champs

Sports

Veteran Wu Peng returns to pool after 10-year retirement

Sports

India begin SAFF U-17 Women's Championship with emphatic victory over Nepal

Sports

Barca's injury-hit Araujo will miss Uruguay friendlies

Sports

Hughton appointed Ghana football head coach

Sports

Chennai Turbos beat Jaipur Giants to win finals at Pre-Season of Elite Pro Basketball League

Health & Lifestyle

78 mn kids at risk in Nigeria from water-related threats: Unicef

Health & Lifestyle

Covid cases cross 100 in UP

Health & Lifestyle

10 Covid, 2 H3N2 cases active in Jharkhand

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for over 90% new Covid cases in US

Sports

Rahim slams fastest century by a Bangladesh batter in ODIs as match is washed out

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US