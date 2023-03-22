Kangana takes a dig at Diljit, warns he'll be arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut once again took on Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and cryptically warned him about getting arrested for “supporting” Khalistanis.

Kangana took to Instagram, where she borrowed a line ‘Pols aagai pols’ from a trending meme over the crackdown on radical Sikh preacher and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh by Punjab Police and tagged Diljit Dosanjh.

Kangana took to Instagram stories, where she shared a post by a food delivery group.

It showed a variety of lentils with ‘pulse aagai pulse’ written on it.

Kangana tagged Diljit and wrote ‘just saying’. She added a Khalistan sticker on Instagram Stories, with the word crossed out.

For the caption, she wrote: “Diljit Dosanjh ji pols aagai pols.”

“All those who supported Khalistanis, remember next number tumhara hai, pols aa chuki hai, yeh woh waqt nahi hai jab koi bhi kuch bhi karta tha, desh ke saath gaddari ya tukde karne ki koshish ab mehengi padegi,” she wrote in another post.

Kangana and Diljit have previously engaged in a war of words in 2020.

–IANS

dc/svn/