Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar radiate ‘comfort and love’ at Manish Malhotra’s house

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were spotted at ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence for a get together.

Bollywood’s most loved sister duo Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were spotted at ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence for a get together. The Kapoor sisters were also joined by their best friend and filmmaker Karan Johar. For the casual gathering at Manish’s residence ‘House No 3’, Kareena wore a black tank top, paired it with matching cargo pants, and completed the look with an oversized blue checkered shirt.

She opted for brown boots, her hair left open, with no makeup.

On the other hand, Karisma wore a half sleeves green printed dress, with a black cross body bag. With bracelets and a watch in one hand, Lolo also opted for a natural look with no makeup and open hair.

Karan donned an all black outfit with a transparent shades.

Manish took to Instagram Stories and shared a happy selfie with his guests. He captioned the post as: “At home last night all of us posing #friendsforever”.

The designer captioned the other selfie as: “Home last night #friendsforever”.

Kareena shared the selfie on her Instagram handle, and wrote: “comfort and love”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena next has ‘The Crew’, and ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline.

