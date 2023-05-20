scorecardresearch
Karishma Modi is excited for her Cannes debut with Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy'

Karishma Modi is all set to head to the French Riviera to attend the Cannes Film Festival along with director Anurag Kashyap and his team.

By Agency News Desk
Karishma Modi is excited for her Cannes debut with Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy'

Actress and supermodel Karishma Modi is all set to head to the French Riviera to attend the Cannes Film Festival along with director Anurag Kashyap and his team.

Karishma will grace the 76th annual Cannes International film festival for her debut film ‘Kennedy’ which will premiere at the midnight screenings section on May 24.

While the details of her role are being kept under wraps, when asked how she landed the role, Karishma shared: “I got a call from a casting agency to audition for this role, but thought it was a fake until Anurag Sir told me it was real. Being someone who is passionate about acting, I rehearsed my lines at home and gave my best in the audition, only to find out soon after that I was playing the role of Gunjan.”

Elaborating on her experience of working with Anurag, she mentioned: “I was ecstatic, to be honest, but a little nervous at the same time, considering it’s a privilege to work with a director like him. I’ve always admired Anurag Sir’s style of working and I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of working with him.”

“This milestone opportunity of attending the Cannes Film Festival is an artiste’s dream including mine, especially when I am representing my Bollywood debut. I feel grateful that Anurag Sir believed in me for this role and gave me this opportunity. He brought out a different side of me that I didn’t know existed. You’ll definitely get to see me in a new avatar and I am really excited about this film,” she added.

‘Kennedy’ is a police noir drama and amongst the three feature films from India to be the official selections at the festival this year.

