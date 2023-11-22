Kartik Aaryan: Attending a completely different school

Hero of the masses, critically and commercially acclaimed actor Kartik Aaryan has given cine lovers many reasons to love him. Be it on the silver screen or in personal everyday life, he manages to create a connection with fans each time and wherever he goes. Never limiting himself to any particular genre, Kartik has had many a films to his credit. As he continues to be in his happy space, Kartik Aaryan talks about his cinematic journey, role in his upcoming sports film ‘Chandu Champion’, future aspirations and more.

Essaying the role of a Para Olympics Gold Medalist in ‘Chandu Champion’, the actor is geared up to surprise cinephiles once again and bring on screen a completely different side of him as an actor.

Sharing details about his prepping process for the same, Kartik said, “When Director Kabir Khan Sir first time told me about this film and story, the first question I asked him was, is this really true? This has actually happened to someone?! And we don’t know anything about him as yet. These are the unsung heroes and people need to know about them and I’ve left it to Kabir Sir and I follow him blindly on whatever he’s trying to achieve in the film, through the character and through me. I’m loving the process and it’s like I’m attending a completely different school there on sets.”

Getting into the skin of such a challenging character, Kartik Aaryan further spoke about experiencing a shift in his thought process and routine, doing trekking and military camp for a special 8-minute long single shot war sequence in the film and more.

Talking about the same, the actor revealed, “We shot that in Kashmir and rehearsed for over six days for the same. It felt like a war sequence because there was no cut. Once it was ‘Action’, the entire sequence was being shot and I’ve never done something like that. The location where we were shooting at, we had to trek to reach there so it was helping us physically also health-wise. We used to do a 10-15 minute trek of a slant of a mountain and then reach our location as I’m in a military camp and stuff.”

He further added, “My entire routine and thought process has just changed. I was almost an insomniac before this film. I now have a calming energy. I’m sleeping on time, waking up early and it’s really changed a lot within me somehow. That changed during this and my whole regime of workouts. Suddenly I’m into workouts because I’ve to be athletic and perform in those sports. During the shoot, we were shooting with Olympians literally, so I had to look the part. Interacting with them has given me a different perspective altogether.”

Moving forward, the actor expressed his gratitude for the masses saying that he wishes to cater to all types of audiences and yet experiment with his filmography. Kartik Aaryan said, “I’m trying to mix it up with a ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, ‘Chandu Champion’, ‘Aashiqui 3’ and then again a ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ sequel. My love is for the audience and I don’t want them to forget me. I want to cater to every kind of audience. I’m just hungry for their love.”

A truly self-made hero, an actor without padding, Kartik Aaryan opened up about the challenges of being on his own and creating his own path. He said, “Initially when I started, I didn’t have options. I was giving auditions and I didn’t have an option to select. ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ happened and thankfully & luckily it clicked with the audience. Next few films I didn’t have an option, I was going with what I was getting. The main options and roles that started coming my way happened after ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’. It was my first Rs 100 crore film and I got my first choice after this film. I don’t wish to change anything in my journey as it helped me to think about myself in a way where I’ve to better myself. It pushed me to the limits. I’m thankful for this journey and I’m glad I don’t have that padding.”

Kartik Aaryan’s next ‘Chandu Champion’ co-stars Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor. The action drama is slated to hit the screens on June 14, 2024.