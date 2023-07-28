Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hold hands, as they leave for her birthday vacay and drops adorable selfie from the airport

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the Mumbai airport for their flight ahead of her birthday celebrations.

Kiara is all set to celebrate her birthday on July 31. The two looked happy and excited at the airport, especially Kiara who was all smiles as she was captured by the paparazzi. They both held hands as they walked up to the departure gate.

The couple was dressed in comfortable but stylish clothes. Sidharth looked handsome in a white shirt with a gray under tee and blue baggy pants, with red-white sneakers. He carried a brown backpack with him. Kiara was seen holding a big pink bag in a beige-colored shirt with a white tank top and matching pants. She looked gorgeous in minimal makeup and open hair.

They walked hand-in-hand as they got out of their car and were engaged in what looked like a fun conversation. They also waved at the cameras and posed with huge smiles.