Kriti Sanon and Prabhas to get engaged in Maldives? The Actor’s Team Reacts

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas, two have been circled by romance rumours. However, they are once again creating a heavy buzz on the Internet

By Pooja Tiwari
Kriti Sanon and Prabhas, two have been circled by romance rumours. However, they are once again creating a heavy buzz on the Internet and this time about their engagement.

With the shaadi season on in full swing in B-town, recent reports seemed to suggest that Kriti was next in line to take the plunge with Prabhas.

Yes, rumours are rife that the rumoured couple is all set to get engaged in the Maldives next week.

However, the wild rumours were later denied by the actor’s publicists. Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will star together in Om Raut’s film Adipurush. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Vatsal Sheth. The movie is slated to hit theatres on June 16, 2023.

