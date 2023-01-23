scorecardresearch
Luv Ranjan reveals why his films always have women as villains

By News Bureau
Director Luv Ranjan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming theatrical rom-com, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, finally broke his silence on why his films always have a female as the antagonist.

The film, which stars the lead pair of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, both of whom share the screen together for the first time, is Ranjan’s first film in five years after his last directorial ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, which again had actress Nushrratt Bharuccha playing the villain.

Talking to the media on Monday, the director said, “Aur bhi filmmakers hain jo ‘ladki seedhi hai ladka chaalu hai’ ke space mein acchi films bana rahe hain (there are other directors who are making good films on ths subject of a damsel in distress and the male as a wicked character). As a filmmaker I need to have a certain novelty in my films and for my audience”.

He added, “Film mein jab tak ek negative aur ek positive force na ho tab tak film audience ko engage nahi karegi, it’s purely a creative decision to have a female playing a negative character in my films”.

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, which marks Ranbir’s return to the genre of rom-com, also stars stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi.

The film, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on Holi, March 8, 2023.

Entertainment Today

