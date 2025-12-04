Mahima Chaudhary and Sanjay Mishra Steal the Show in Durlabh Prasad Ki Dussri Shadi Trailer

Actors Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhary are the talk of the town with their upcoming film, “Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi.” Ahead of its release, the makers have released a powerful trailer, which has already conquered the hearts of netizens online and generated curiosity among cinema lovers. The film, by director Siddhant Raj and producers Ekansh Bachchan and Harsh Bachchan, promises a perfect amalgamation of humor, drama, and heartwarming moments.

This 2 minutes 50 seconds-long trailer introduces the viewers to Durlabh Mishra, played by Sanjay Mishra, who first seems to be concerned with his son’s marriage. However, things suddenly take a different turn when Durlabh himself decides to remarry, which results in a number of entertaining and interesting after-effects. The teaser effectively keeps a balance between humor and emotion, showing a man’s life struggling between family pressure, love, and societal expectations.

Early reactions to the trailer have been positive, with one social media user writing, “It’s interesting,” while another says, “Can’t wait.” The fans are pretty excited to see the pairing of Sanjay Mishra, who is known for his impeccable comic timing and versatility as an actor, with Mahima Chaudhary in this narrative of love, relationships, and second chances.

“Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi”, with its realistic storyline and approachable performances, is shaping up to be one of those films that appeals to every section of the audience. The chemistry between the lead actors and the humor throughout in the trailer make the movie a highly expected release of the season.

The film will be released theatrically on December 19, and with its engaging trailer already creating excitement, audiences are now counting down the days until they can see the full story of Durlabh Mishra’s second marriage and those moments of tenderness the film promises