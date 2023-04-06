scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

MAMI flags off Year Round Programme with Colorists' Workshop

The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image Mumbai Film Festival, known as the Jio MAMI Film Festival

By Agency News Desk

The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image Mumbai Film Festival, known as the Jio MAMI Film Festival, which will be held from October 27 through November 5, 2023, has set the Year Round Programme (YRP) in motion.

It has started off with the Colorists’ Workshop, which is an upskill programme in Film DI & Colour Grading.

The programme will focus on building an ecosystem by focusing on aspiring film artistes and help the industry workforce upskill in their domain. It will facilitate the exchange of ideas, new cinematic voices and collaborations while bringing the best of world cinema to Mumbai.

Commenting on this, Anupama Bose, Artistic Director, Jio MAMI Year Round Programme, said: “With a vision to create an ecosystem that nurtures talent by reaching out to various parts of India through thoughtfully designed skill development programmes, we are excited to launch our first Year Round Programme, the Colorists’ Workshop, focusing on north-east India. It is our first step towards supporting aspiring as well as practising cinematographers, and colour grading artists to enhance their skills.”

The programme is supported by a grant through Global Media Makers, a partnership between Film Independent and the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, Bridge PostWorks is the domain partner.

Commenting on the new vision for the festival and the year round programme, Anupama Chopra, Festival Director Jio MAMI, said: “We are extremely excited about the possibilities that both the main festival and the Year Round Programme hold for us in 2023. We, at the Jio MAMI, not only bring the best stories and creators from around the world face-to-face with the Indian audience, but also provide an excellent platform for filmmakers to collaborate and create business opportunities.”

She added: “Through its new edition, the institution aims at developing new talent by providing mentorship in different aspects of filmmaking, both during the festival as well as through its year round programme.”

The YRP for 2023 has two parts, one which is focused on aspiring and practising filmmakers, technicians, cinephiles, and new audiences who like to watch, discuss, and connect over films from across the world, designed to build cinema watching communities. The second one, YRPpro, is a skill development, upskilling programme for aspiring and practising filmmakers and technicians.”

Previous article
NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter goes faster, higher on 49th flight
Next article
Congress leader EVKS Elangovan tests Covid negative, discharged from hospital
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

76% UP schoolchildren suffer from medical condition

Health & Lifestyle

Congress leader EVKS Elangovan tests Covid negative, discharged from hospital

Technology

NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter goes faster, higher on 49th flight

Technology

5 automakers to recall over 23K vehicles over faulty parts

Technology

Ready to roll out cutting-edge tech, innovation with 5G range: iQOO's Nipun Marya

Technology

Quick commerce platform Dunzo lays off 30% of its workforce

Technology

UPI emerges as 2nd most popular mode to repay digital loans: Report

News

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover finally share a picture of daughter Devi

News

Sachet-Parampara to judge a singing contest in 'Junooniyatt'

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli, Ruturaj frontrunners to win Orange Cap; Chahal, Rashid top picks in Purple Cap race

Sports

'We were just one hit away from win', says RR captain Sanju Samson after a loss against PBKS

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhawan batted responsibly and that's why Punjab pulled off this performance, says Raina

Technology

Cloud kitchen operator Curefoods raises Rs 300 cr to diversity offline

Technology

India records 1.4 times more sales of Galaxy S23 series than predecessor: Samsung

Fashion and Lifestyle

Salman Khan breaks the internet with his shirtless photo

News

‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Gautam Singh Vig raises eyebrows with mystery girl picture

News

'Joker: Folie a Deux' wraps up, director shares pics of Joaquin, Lady Gaga

Fashion and Lifestyle

Malaika Arora gets trolled for wearing a see through outfit at her new song launch ‘Tera Ki Khayal’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US