scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Maya Bazaar For Sale Today' is a satire on modern Indian family

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, June 27 (IANS) Telugu TV viewers can look forward to a new sitcom in the form of the upcoming comedy drama ‘Maya Bazaar For Sale Today’, which acts as a satirical social drama on the concept of the modern day Indian family which holds a mirror to the society in order to show that tragedy does not discriminate regardless of wealth and social status.

Describing the show, director Gautami Challagulla said, “We wanted to hold up a mirror to people so they can see that life’s tragedies don’t discriminate and come after all.It felt essential to expose the audience to newer ways of life through these characters. I am grateful for the unceasing support of the cast and crew that gave life to my vision.”

A comedy-drama, ‘MayaBazaar‘ chronicles the story of rich families, namely the Pastry’s, Gandhi’s, the Hippies, the Bachelors and the lovey-dovey couple who move into premium villas in a gated community called ‘MayaBazaar’.

However, their expectations of peaceful lives are quickly bulldozed when the government declares the construction illegal. The show covers the personal lives of the characters, in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Producer Rajeev Ranjan shared, “‘MayaBazaarForSale‘ explores the non-alignment of ‘happiness in life’ and ‘societal expectations’. Meiyang, Naresh, Eesha, and others have done commendable work in portraying the characters as they were intended to be”.

A seven-episode series, ‘MayaBazaarForSale‘ stars Navdeep Pallapolu, Eesha Rebba, Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Hari Teja, Jhansi Laxmi, Meiyang Chang, Sunaina and Kota Srinivas Rao, among others.

Made in association with Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media .The show is set to premiere on July 14 on ZEE5. It is scripted and directed by Gautami Challagulla and produced by Rajeev Ranjan.

–IANS

anv/aa/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Samuel L Jackson says ‘Secret Invasion’ focuses on Nick Fury’s growing age
This May Also Interest You
News

Samuel L Jackson says ‘Secret Invasion’ focuses on Nick Fury’s growing age

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Fixtures confirmed for exciting Super Six Stage

News

J Trix, Ikka's ‘Gundagardi’ showcases evolution, diversity of Indian hip-hop

News

A Jason Bourne fan, Nikhil gets a taste of acting in a spy thriller

Sports

Sr women's football nationals: Tamil Nadu, Haryana cross swords in final

Sports

Special Olympics Bharat honours World Games medallists in a grand ceremony

Sports

Jr Women's hockey nationals: Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh make winning start

News

Know why Mouni Roy feels humbled

Sports

SAFF Championship: Late own goal after Chhetri stunner spoils India's party as Kuwait draw 1-1

Sports

Global Chess League: Gulf Titans stun Ganges Grandmasters; Mumba Masters score an important win

News

Why Sharib Hashmi ‘begged’ for a role in this film?

Sports

ODI World Cup qualifiers: Sri Lanka remain perfect in group stage with win over Scotland

News

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones starrer ‘Unplugged in Mumbai’ by Shailendra Singh, officially selected at Los Angeles Short Film Festival

Sports

SAFF Championships 2023: Nepal manage a win at last; Pakistan end up without a point

Sports

Shooting Selection Trials: Bhavesh wins Rapid Fire Pistol, Ramita triumphs in Air Rifle

News

Harrison Ford shares Indiana Jones' weakness ravaged by time

Sports

Tennis: Ons Jabeur sweeps into second round of Eastbourne International

Sports

Elorda Cup 2023: Boxer Ankit Narwal loses opener, bows out in Astana

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US