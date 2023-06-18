scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Mimoh shares lessons he learnt from his father Mithun Chakraborty

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) On the occasion of Father’s Day on Sunday, actor Mimoh Chakraborty, son of star Mithun Chakraborty, took the opportunity to share the lessons that his father has taught him over the years.

Mimoh said: “His life is dedicated to us. Whether it is from the pencil I wanted in school to the pants that I wanted to wear for the audition, he has done everything he could and is still doing for his children and family.

“He has always taught me the right values, to stand up for what is right and not for what is popular. He has been my greatest motivator and my biggest critic. And now, touch wood, we have come to an age where we are very good friends.”

On the work front, Mimoh was last seen in the comedy thriller ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ and ‘Rosh’.

–IANS

dc/dan/uk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Virat Kohli's net worth crosses Rs 1,000 crore mark
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Virat Kohli's net worth crosses Rs 1,000 crore mark

News

Taron Egerton blushed when faced with his boyhood crush Rachel Weisz

News

Zeenat Aman reveals how she got her surname

News

Allu Arjun shares monochrom pic with dad Allu Aravind: 'Best father in the world'

News

Influencer Nayera shares her childhood trauma in 'MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand'

News

'BB OTT 2': Akanksha Puri and Palak Purswani enter, audience decides who stays

News

3 decades of 'Aaina': Jackie Shroff shares throwback picture

News

Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, perform high-octane action in 'Heart of Stone' trailer

Technology

Sri Lanka grants over 100 EV import permits to migrant workers

Technology

Google rolling out new zoom settings in Slides

Technology

91% Indian firms faced ransomware attacks in 2022: Report

News

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' first look brings together water, fire, earth, air

Sports

Indonesia Open: India's Satwik/Chirag script history with men's doubles title

Technology

Google Album Archive going away next month

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out screen-sharing feature for video calls on iOS beta

News

Two dead, three injured in shooting at EDM fest featuring top acts (Ld)

News

Kim Kardashian congratulates sister Kourtney for 'Baby #7'

News

'The Archies' first look is glimpse of Riverdale, young love, and rock & roll

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US