‘Mrs.’ and ‘Sumo Didi’ to screen at the 35th Palm Springs International Film Festival

Continuing their successful streak at film festivals, Jio Studios’ films ‘Mrs.’ and ‘Sumo Didi’ are set to enthrall audiences once again at a global stage. Embracing powerful female narratives, both films portray tales of determination and resilience in the face of adversity and have been selected for screenings at the prestigious 35th Palm Springs International Film Festival being held in California.

The screening of upcoming Hindi film Sumo Didi will be held on 7th January. Inspired by the story of India’s first Sumo wrestler Hetal Dave, it stars Shriyam Bhagnani in the lead along with Chaitnya Sharma (Slow Cheeta) and is directed by debutant Jayant Rohatgi.

Sharing his excitement, director Jayant Rohatgi says, “Sumo Didi is a story of grit and rising from the depths of despair and I am thrilled that after Tokyo, people in North America will get to watch it at the prestigious Palm Springs International Film Festival. I hope the character’s journey resonates with them and we are able to convey that every human being is unique and has unlimited potential waiting to explode. What drew me to Hetal Dave’s story was her tenacity in breaking through stereotypes, social prejudices, patriarchal mindsets, lack of opportunities, yet have that relentless focus and determination to make a seemingly impossible dream come true.”

Presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Akash Chawla, Amit Chandrra, Arunava Sengupta, Sumo Didi is directed by Jayant Rohatgi and stars Shriyam Bhagnani in the lead role.

Another interesting film – Jio Studios and Baweja Studios’ Hindi film ‘Mrs.’ too will have its screening at the festival on 10th January. Another captivating account of a woman’s strength and resilience, the film stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead role along with Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in key supporting roles.

Sanya Malhotra said, “I am absolutely thrilled to share that our film Mrs. will have its premiere at the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2024, in California. Through this festival, people from across the world will get to see a film which, in my opinion, has relatable, heartfelt content. Mrs is a film which is really close to my heart and I hope it moves the audience the same way it moved me. My character in the film challenges the entranced nature in some societies and I hope it awakens the right sentiments and starts the right conversations. Arati Kadav is an exceptional filmmaker and she has done absolute justice to this film.”

Director Arati Kadav adds, “I am filled with so much delight and joy that our film is showing in the 35th edition of Palm Springs Film Festival which is also a major Hollywood film festival. To see our stunning actress Sanya Malhotra showcase her craft in the company of stalwarts like Olivia Coleman and Greta Gerwig is one of the gifts we are supremely grateful for. I am thankful to our producers Jio Studios and Baweja Studios who have supported the journey of this film and made this day possible. I am also thankful to the hard work of the cast and crew and their sincerity that had made the film able to take these strides. We all are so happy and proud to represent our country and our stories on the world platform, and I am personally feeling very encouraged to keep working hard in all our endeavours.”

Presented by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, Mrs. starring Sanya Malhotra, Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh, is directed by Arati Kadav.