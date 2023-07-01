scorecardresearch
'Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical' lands in Canada with a dance performance at Niagara Falls

Kathak dancers from 'Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical' performed to music composer Naushad’s 'Pyaar kiya toh darna kya' at the Niagara Falls.

By Agency News Desk
'Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical' lands in Canada with a dance performance at Niagara Falls
Mughal-E-Azam - The Musical in Canada at Niagara Falls

Kathak dancers from ‘Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical’ performed to music composer Naushad’s ‘Pyaar kiya toh darna kya’ at the Niagara Falls. The group of three waterfalls spanning the border between Ontario (Canada) and New York (US) became the backdrop against which team ‘Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical’ announced the beginning of their Canada tour. The stage musical will put up performances in Toronto and Vancouver.

Earlier, the dancers performed the same song in New York’s Times Square on May 24.

Director Feroz Abbas Khan said in a statement: “It is thrilling that even more than 60 years after its release, the music from K Asif’s ‘Mughal-E-Azam’ continues to move and stir even those who don’t understand Hindi or Urdu.”

Deepesh Salgia, who helms the Creative & Strategic Vision for the musical, added: “I will never be able to forget the expressions of awe and wonder on the faces of the onlookers at Niagara Falls. It just vindicated my belief that art that comes from the heart never grows dated.”

‘Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical’, is a broadway-style musical adapted from K. Asif’s Hindi cinema epic and produced by Shapoorji Pallonji Group. The musical is currently on a 13-city tour in New York, Chicago and Toronto.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Amber Heard praises 'unforgettable weekend' in first social post since Johnny Depp case
PM Modi congratulates Indian team for winning Asian Kabaddi Championship
