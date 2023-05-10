Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma starrer ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ postponed to May 26

The release of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma’s ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ has been postponed to May 26, 2023. Earlier it was scheduled to release on May 12. The film’s release has been pushed to May 26 because of multiple film releases this weekend.

Speaking more about the decision, Kushan Nandy who has directed Nawazuddin for the second time in this film, says, “There is a cluster of releases which is coming up in a couple of weeks and we do not want to be part of that. So the distribution and the production team took the decision unanimously that our film will now release on 26th of May.”

“As a director I support this decision. It is benefitting our film and the entire team’s focus will be on that only. We are happy that the date which we have chosen will be good for the film. A lot of time and hard work went into its making and we all want the film to reach maximum audience.”

Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma the fun film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Zarina Wahab and Mimoh Chakraborty in pivotal roles.