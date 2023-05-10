scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma starrer ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ postponed to May 26

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma’s 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' postponed to May 26, from May 12 due to multiple film releases this weekend.

By Editorial Desk
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma starrer 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' postponed to May 26
Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Kushan Nandy for Jogira Sara Ra Ra

The release of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma’s ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ has been postponed to May 26, 2023. Earlier it was scheduled to release on May 12. The film’s release has been pushed to May 26 because of multiple film releases this weekend.

Speaking more about the decision, Kushan Nandy who has directed Nawazuddin for the second time in this film, says, “There is a cluster of releases which is coming up in a couple of weeks and we do not want to be part of that. So the distribution and the production team took the decision unanimously that our film will now release on 26th of May.”

“As a director I support this decision. It is benefitting our film and the entire team’s focus will be on that only. We are happy that the date which we have chosen will be good for the film. A lot of time and hard work went into its making and we all want the film to reach maximum audience.”

Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma the fun film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Zarina Wahab and Mimoh Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Now is the perfect opportunity for us to really focus on the World Cup from a preparation point of view: Temba Bavuma
Next article
India's opening match in ODI World Cup to be against Australia, clash against Pakistan on October 15: Report
This May Also Interest You
News

Aishwarya Rajesh starrer ‘Farhana’ to release on May 12

Technology

Over 500mn cyberattacks blocked in India in Q1 2023: Report

Technology

Haryana Police bust cybercrime network in Nuh, unearth Rs 100cr pan-India cyber fraud

Sports

India's opening match in ODI World Cup to be against Australia, clash against Pakistan on October 15: Report

Sports

Now is the perfect opportunity for us to really focus on the World Cup from a preparation point of view: Temba Bavuma

News

Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in Sudhanshu Saria’s ‘Ulajh’

Technology

India saw 25.1 mn wearable unit shipments in Q1, boAt leads

News

Anurag Kashyap cryptically writes on 'The Kerala Story': To ban it is just wrong

Health & Lifestyle

Ayodhya to be painted with spiritual themes

Technology

PM Modi to inaugurate prog marking National Technology Day tomorrow

Sports

National games logo to be unveiled on May 14

News

Niall Horan wants Leonardo DiCaprio to play him in 'One Direction' biopic

Technology

Paytm beats PhonePe, GooglePay as India's highest revenue earner in mobile payments, financial services

News

Sonam Kapoor was in her element during Coronation Concert

Sports

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq, New Zealand's Matt Henry move up in ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings

Fashion & Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra shares her reaction to hubby Nick Jonas' dating history

News

Karanvir Bohra: I do best, playing grey-shaded, complexed characters

Technology

First gene-edited calf may help limit antibiotic usage in cattle

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US