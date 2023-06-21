scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Haddi' features hundreds of real transgender people

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) To get the representation right, the makers of Nawazuddin Siddqui-starrer ‘Haddi’ have brought on board 300 real transgender people in the film.

Debut producer duo Sanjay Saha and Raadhika Nanda are helming the film. The former calls the process of finding 300 transgender people for the film ‘adventurous’.

He said: “The process was very adventurous and hard at the same time. It was not very difficult to convince them as we were also learning their life experiences and making them a part of the film. We had a great time learning tons of things from them, including how their life and world is very different from us.”

There was one transgender woman named Renuka who helped the filmmakers during the research of the film.

Sanjay said: “She helped us learn about their community and their upbringing, along with the challenges faced by them from childhood to their day-to-day life. She also made us visit many people from the community which helped us write the script and get a better understanding of their life. She had brought some of her friends from the community to Nawaz so that he could get into the character and deeply understand their life.”

“I’m glad how Nawaz has spent a lot of time with them and making sure he truly understands what they go through.”

The team shot with the transgender people in Delhi. Sanjay credits Renuka for helping them make Haddi more authentic when it comes to transgender representation.

“Renuka has helped us through the entire medical process too, including how the operation happens and what they have to go through post operation. The writers sat with the transgender people to have a fair understanding of where they live, where they get treated, what they do in daily lives, and followed their lifestyle which helped us a lot to make Haddi a truth based film on them since Nawaz is playing a transgender,” he said.

–IANS

dc/bg

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Lauren Filer to make England debut in Women's Ashes, Danni Wyatt earns maiden Test cap
Next article
A decade after 'Raanjhanaa', Dhanush & Aanand L Rai reunite for 'Tere Ishk Mein'
This May Also Interest You
News

A decade after 'Raanjhanaa', Dhanush & Aanand L Rai reunite for 'Tere Ishk Mein'

Sports

Lauren Filer to make England debut in Women's Ashes, Danni Wyatt earns maiden Test cap

News

Laced with Gujarati elements, Kiara & Kartik make garba moves in 'Sun Sajni'

News

YouTube to launch its 1st-ever official shopping channel this month

Sports

South Africa women's team to host New Zealand for white-ball series in September-October

News

Kartik says era of song and dance laden films is coming back in Bollywood

News

Pooja Hegde on sharing screen space with Big B: 'Watching this legend at work'

Health & Lifestyle

People have started practicing yoga regularly: Goa Guv

News

Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim welcome baby boy

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia, England penalised for slow over-rates in first Test

Technology

Chrome on iOS users to soon get built-in Lens support

News

Keith Urban wishes 'owl-spotting, artist, wife' Nicole Kidman a happy b'day

News

'Chernobyl' screenwriter Craig Mazin to receive writing credit in 'Dune: Part 2'

News

Rapper King announces maiden world tour: 'Dreams are turning into reality'

Technology

Roblox to allow creators offer experiences for people 17 and over

Health & Lifestyle

Machine that detects what disease you may get in future

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Falaq Naaz gets chosen as the first captain

News

Tom Cruise 'still' dances in his underwear like in 1983 hit 'Risky Business'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US