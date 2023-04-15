scorecardresearch
Nawazuddin Siddiqui: ‘While my fans love to see me playing dark characters, I enjoy being in the light’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who's known for films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Raees', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and others, will be soon seen in the romcom film 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'.

By Agency News Desk
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who’s known for films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Raees’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and others, will be soon seen in the romcom film ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’. The actor has shared that while his fans love watching him playing dark characters, he loves keeping it light.

The film tells the story of a couple which is determined not to fall in love. The teaser of the film was unveiled recently.

Talking about the film, Nawaz said, “While my fans love to see me playing dark characters, I enjoy being in the light. And I am confident that this time even they will enjoy the laughs with this oddball couple who are determined to not lose their hearts to each other come what may. It’s an original and refreshing subject, like a hawa ka jhonka.”

The film has been written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and directed by Kushan Nandy. It also stars Neha Sharma, Zarina Wahab, Sanjay Mishra and Mahakshay Chakraborty in hilarious supporting roles.

Neha said, “Shooting for this film was such a memorable experience. We were all sad when the film wrapped up because I was having so much fun. Now, I can’t wait for you all to see it and enjoy it. It’s good clean entertainment that you can enjoy with the whole family. Hop on board, you won’t be disappointed”.

Produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui, with Kiran Shyam Shroff as the creative producer, the film has been shot in places like Lucknow, Barabanki, Rahimabad, Varanasi and Mumbai. It’s set to release on May 12.

