scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Nawazuddin tries his feet at dancing for 'Cocktail' from 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has two films on the horizon for the release, ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ and ‘Afwaah’, will be seen shaking his leg in the ‘Cocktail’ song from ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’.

While the actor will be seen performing out-and-out commercial dance for the first time, he spoke about his experience of shooting for Cocktail.

Sharing the experience of trying his hands on dancing in the song, Nawazuddin told IANS: “‘Cocktail’ was really a surprise for me. For me, acting is much easier compared to dancing. When it comes to dancing. It’s a nightmare for me. But I had a blast shooting for ‘Cocktail’.”

The actor further mentioned that it’s his first “out and out commercial song” and that he was quite nervous before the shoot of the track.

He told IANS: “I remember being so nervous on the day we were supposed to start shooting, but gradually I started enjoying it. I am really glad the song came out well and I hope audiences will love it as much as we loved working on it. Now, I am more confident in doing dance numbers.”

As he gears up for his two releases, Nawaz also has an interesting lineup of films which includes films like ‘Haddi’, ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, and ‘Adbhut’.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Meghan Trainor details 'painful' sex with hubby Daryl Sabara: Had to ice myself after
Next article
OTT show 'Yeh Meri Family' renewed for season 2
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Archery World Cup: India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins individual and compound mixed team gold

Sports

Wrestlers move SC for FIR against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

News

TV actors talk about their Eid celebration plans

News

Shaan responds to criticism for wishing Eid in a skull cap

Sports

IPL 2023: Krunal, Stoinis, Naveen help Lucknow restrict Gujarat to 135/6 despite Hardik's 66

Health & Lifestyle

Erdogan cancels scheduled programmes over health problem

Technology

Tim Cook meets Sunil Mittal, software developers, photographers

Health & Lifestyle

Emergency duties performed by allopathy doctors, can't be done by Ayurveda physicians: SC

News

Sahil Khattar to play a Haryanvi guy in his next 'Bajao'

Sports

Champions League spot and vital derby in Premier League on Thursday (preview)

News

Avika Gor makes her OTT debut with Telugu web series

News

On Akshaya Tritiya team Adipurush launches the powerful poster of Raghav starring Pan-India superstar Prabhas and on public demand drops divine 60 second lyrical...

News

How Ben Affleck was inspired from a picture of his little brother wearing Air Jordans?!

Sports

Jofra Archer has overcome bigger things, sure that he will be ready for the Ashes: Mark Wood

Sports

Super Cup: Odisha FC bask in Kozhikode rain; beat Bengaluru FC to claim maiden title

News

“Raajveer Sharma is a powerhouse of tremendous talent,” says Yukta Sharma

News

Adnan, Aditi express gratitude as 'Katha Ankahee' completes 100 episodes

Technology

TTD identifies another fake website, case registered

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US