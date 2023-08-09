scorecardresearch
Netizens disappointed with Ranveer Singh as ‘Don’, say ‘Isiliye wait nahi kar rahe the’

Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the iconic character of Don, which was first played by Amitabh Bachchan and then by Shah Rukh Khan

By Agency News Desk
It was announced on Wednesday morning that Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the iconic character of Don, which was first played by Amitabh Bachchan and then by Shah Rukh Khan. However, social media was not impressed. The character of Don was written by Farhan Akhtar’s father Javed Akhtar along with his then creative partner Salim Khan, the father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The original ‘Don’ was Amitabh Bachchan, the film released in 1978.

Years later the film was remade by Farhan in 2006 and Don 2 in 2011, both starring the Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role.

The teaser dropped and had first look of Ranveer as Don on Wednesday.

Before unveiling himself as Don, Ranveer in an impactful manner, was heard saying: “Sher jo so raha hai woh jaage ka kab poochte hai yeh sab. Unse kehdo fir jaag utha hun main aur phir saamne jald aaneko kya hai taakat meri kya hai himmat meri fir dikhaane ko,maut se khlena zindagi hai meri jeetna hi mera kaam hai tum toh ho jaante jo mera naam hai.”

“11 mulko ki police dhoondti hai mujhe par pakad paaya hai mujhko kaun? Main hun don.”

However, social media users and fans of the franchise seemed unimpressed.

One wrote: “I am become death, destroyer of the entire franchise – Ranveer Singh.”

Another said: “SRK fans disappointment button.”

“No hate for Ranveer but I think @iamsrk knew that the script is bad that’s why he refused to play DON again this teaser is bad it looks like I am watching an ad! Anyway this is still the beginning and never judge a book by its cover,” said a hopeful user.

One quipped: “When you buy Dib from Meesho.”

“Don 3 ka isiliye wait nahi kar rahe the,” said an angry user.

“My eyes are bleeding,” added another.

But then there were some who supported Ranveer.

One said: “Ranveer Singh ki acting mind blowing hoti hai.”

“Excitement doubled for this,” one added.

“Sabhi log khush hai, log pasand kar rahe hai Ranveer Singh ko.”

3
