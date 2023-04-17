scorecardresearch
Nushrratt Bharuccha in Chatrapathi with Sreenivas Bellamkonda

Chatrapathi gets its female lead in Nushrratt Bharuccha, The actress will star opposite Sreenivas Bellamkonda in the Hindi remake

For any actor, having a film that’s mounted on a huge scale is simply a dream come true, especially if it’s a high octane action drama. And while we have been waiting for one such action-packed film with Chatrapathi, the buzz around its female lead that surfaced after the teaser now has a development. Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha will play the leading lady in the Hindi remake of Chatrapathi opposite Sreenivas Bellamkonda.

Chatrapathi marks the Bollywood debut of Sreenivas. And this pairing of Nushrratt and Sreenivas for the Hindi version is totally getting us excited. Now we wonder if we will also get to see Nushratt in a never-seen-before avatar in this one.

Talking about the role in Chatrapathi, Nushrratt says, “I am excited, but I also have goosebumps. This is my first Pan India action drama, and I couldn’t have asked for anything better than a film like Chatrapathi. I am so thrilled to have worked with a team of such brilliant technicians and an amazing co-star, Sreenivas.”

Sreenivas also shares, “Working with Nushrratt has been great. It was very easy to share the camaraderie, and it is all thanks to her for making me feel comfortable in my first Bollywood film. Chatrapathi is very special to us, and we only hope the audience likes it. I am excited for the 12th of May.”

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) presents ‘Chatrapathi’, directed by V V Vinayak and written by V Vijayendra Prasad. The film is an official remake of S S Rajamouli’s Prabhas starrer with the same title. The movie promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience with its high octane action scenes, engaging storyline, and supremely talented cast and crew. It also stars Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar and Karan Singh Chabra in pivotal roles. It marks the big Bollywood debut of Sreenivas Bellamkonda and releases nationwide on the 12th May 2023.

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
