scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Nysa Devgan in ethnic with bindi win hearts

Nysa Devgn stepped out to attend an event for underprivileged students.

By Pooja Tiwari
Nysa Devgan in ethnic with bindi wins the heart
Nysa Devgan in ethnic with bindi wins the heart

Nysa Devgn stepped out to attend an event for underprivileged students. She opted for a bindi and an ethnic outfit.

Nysa recently attended an event for underprivileged students in rural Ahmednagar. According to reports, Ajay’s NY Foundation has tied up with an organization that is active in over 200 villages across India.

Nysa inaugurated the digital libraries and distributed books and sports kits to the students. In pictures doing the rounds on the internet, Nysa was seen in a yellow salwar and a bindi. She interacted with the kids and also clicked pictures with them.

Previous article
Shiv Thakare flaunts his handsome look in blazer shimmery blazer at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards
Next article
Zayn Ibad Khan's character has a lot to learn, unlearn in 'Aashiqana' Season 3
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Harmful algal blooms in Arabian Sea increasing, warns experts

Health & Lifestyle

Parents, guardians, schools need to expose children to music & arts: Shubha Mudgal

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats

Sports

Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis after first round defeat at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Health & Lifestyle

SC judge Justice Kaul undergoes successful gallbladder surgery

Sports

Sumit Nagal clinches thriller to advance in Bengaluru Open 2023

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England script history, thrash Pakistan by 114 runs

Health & Lifestyle

Working to reduce import dependency through indigenous production: Mandaviya

Sports

PVL: Hyderabad Black Hawks steal thrilling win over Bengaluru Torpedoes

Sports

Delighted to announce Tata Group as title sponsor of WPL: Jay Shah

Sports

Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin kick off their campaign with comfortable wins at Strandja Memorial Boxing

Health & Lifestyle

Severed wrist successfully restored at B'luru hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Centre mulls to stop funds over branding of wellness centres as Mohalla Clinics to Punjab

Sports

Real Madrid legend Amancio dies aged 83

Sports

Liverpool owner rules out selling Premier League club

Sports

Star-studded show at Senior National Badminton Championship to be held in Pune

Sports

Tilottama Sen wins bronze in women's air rifle

Sports

Wasim's blistering knock guides Indian Sultan to comfortable win

News

Off to the Oscars, actor Ram Charan spotted barefoot at airport

Sports

Lack of access and opportunities is what kills a young sportsperson's dreams: Virat Kohli

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US