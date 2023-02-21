Nysa Devgn stepped out to attend an event for underprivileged students. She opted for a bindi and an ethnic outfit.

Nysa recently attended an event for underprivileged students in rural Ahmednagar. According to reports, Ajay’s NY Foundation has tied up with an organization that is active in over 200 villages across India.

Nysa inaugurated the digital libraries and distributed books and sports kits to the students. In pictures doing the rounds on the internet, Nysa was seen in a yellow salwar and a bindi. She interacted with the kids and also clicked pictures with them.