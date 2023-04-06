'Panipat' actor Mohit Anand to be brat in Aditya Roy Kapoor-starrer 'Gumraah'

Actor Mohit Anand, who was last seen in ‘Panipat’ as Sanjay Dutt’s son, next will be seen in Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer criminal thriller ‘Gumraah’, helmed by director Vardhan Ketkar. He spoke about his character and what he learned from Aditya.

He said: “Prithvi, the boy who is not the boy next door; Prithvi is that guy who when befriended can be the best buddy you can hang out with, discuss work, discuss girls, and even party with. In one of the scenes with Aditya, I really felt that connection with him and it was all organic.”

Talking about what he learned from Aditya, he said: “Aditya is a man any actor can learn from, it is usually the way he was playing both these characters with not much to play with in terms of appearance which everyone will know why, but the way he switched was amazing. Plus, I like the way he doesn’t shy away from retakes and doing better in the next one. I really also got to understand how disciplined an actor needs to be to look that way.”

Talking about the briefings he got from director Vardhan for his character Mohit shares: “Vardhan is a master in terms of briefs. He gave me a brief shot saying this character is poles apart from the real Mohit Anand, he is brash and brattish. A boy who is not afraid of saying what he feels and someone who is always excited about what Arjun is discussing with him. I was specifically given a stubble to make me look a little more mature and sharp cuts on the beard for Dilli ka Launda vibes. When the story was narrated I understood how important it is to nail this guy or else it won’t make sense on screen.”