Pankaj Tripathi: 'Oonchi Oonchi Waadi’, a reminder that everyone finds solace in spirituality during troubled times

The makers of the upcoming Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer ‘OMG2’ have unveiled a new track ‘Oonchi Oonchi Waadi’ from the film, which revolves around a worried father of a school-going son and how Lord Shiva comes to their rescue.

Talking to IANS about the track, Pankaj said: “The song is a soulful reminder that everyone finds solace during troubled times in spirituality. We all seek guidance and pray for better times, whenever we are faced with tough situations. This song is a reminder to that.”

It has been sung by Hansraj Raghuwanshi with music by Djstrings. The lyrics are penned by Kabeer Shukla, Hansraj Raghuwanshi, Djstrings and composed by them along with Raahi.

Pankaj added: “It’s been beautifully sung by Hansraj Raghuwanshi. I’m sure it will find a wide audience, as it’s a spiritual song that is calming.”

The song ‘Oonchi Oonchi Waadi’ shows the journey of Pankaj’s character, as a devotee of Lord Shiva. As an ardent devotee, he does seva in the temple by singing bhajans in a Shiv temple, washing the temple corridors, doing puja and goes around with tilak on his forehead. All is happy but one day, things take a turn for his son, who feels unfit to adjust in a bigger and better school.

Pankaj is also seen as a worried father. Akshay Kumar comes to their rescue. A glimpse of suicide in front of a train attempted by a boy can be seen but not much is revealed in the track.

‘OMG 2’, directed by Amit Rai and starring Yami Gautam, is set to release in theatres on August 11, clashing with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2.

‘OMG 2’ is a sequel to the popular 2012 film ‘OMG: Oh my God’.Akshay’s character was inspired by Lord Krishna in that film.