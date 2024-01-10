Wednesday, January 10, 2024
BollywoodNews

Playing ‘favourite’ Shivaji in ‘Tanhaji’ was dream come true: Sharad Kelkar

As his movie ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ has clocked four years of its release, actor Sharad Kelkar spoke about playing his “favourite” Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

By Agency News Desk
Playing ‘favourite’ Shivaji in ‘Tanhaji’ was dream come true: Sharad Kelkar
Shivaji | Tanhaji | Sharad Kelkar

As his movie ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ has clocked four years of its release on Wednesday, actor Sharad Kelkar spoke about playing his “favourite” Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Ajay Devgn-starrer and called it a “dream come true.”

Sharad Kelkar said: “Tanhaji will be on if my most favorite memories. Firstly, playing the role of my favorite Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and to work with Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, it was like a dream come true.”

‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ released in 2020 and was directed by Om Raut. The film traces the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. It also stars Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Neha Sharma, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny.

He added: “I received immense love for the role, even today when people appreciate and recognize me for that part, I feel glad. I feel honored to play this role, and I thank Om Raut for giving me this big opportunity.”

The film is based in the 17th century, it revolves around Tanaji’s attempts to recapture the Kondhana fortress once it passes on to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb who transfers its control to his trusted guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore.

Previous article
Sub-jr Women's Hockey League: Odisha, Pritam and SAI Shakti academy win on Day 10
Next article
Anthony Anderson won't 'play safe' when hosting Emmy
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More in Entertainment