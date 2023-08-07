scorecardresearch
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ resumes shoot in Hyderabad

Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' has resumed in Hyderabad.

By Agency News Desk
The shooting for the Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has resumed in Hyderabad. A picture from the shoot was uploaded on the official Instagram page for the film. It had a sticker that says “shooting time” pasted on the image.

According to reports the shoot schedule began in Hyderabad. The cast and crew will be filming important scenes with the main actors until August 28. Along with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the film features Disha Patani in important roles. The futuristic sci-fi movie directed by Nag Ashwin.

The film was announced under the working title ‘Project K’ in February 2020 coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Movies. However, the production was delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Filming began in July 2021 in a futuristic set at Ramoji Film City, in Hyderabad.

The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 600 crore.

In June, Amitabh revealed why he skipped the ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ panel at San Diego’s Comic-Con. He shared that filmmaker Nag Ashwin wanted him to come along but “work and medical restrictions have kept me away.”

Amitabh took to his blog and wrote: “Alright .. so .. San Diego and K , the project .. a great moment for the film and the makers and all those that went there for the release of the first look for it .. I was pushed hard by Nagi Sir to come along, but work and medical restrictions have kept me away from many such occasions.”

The cine icon shared that the first look “was pretty darn good.”

“So .. but I must admit that the first look was pretty darn good .. wasn’t it .. style, music, frames .. everything …. and finally the reveal of K .. KALKI .. mythologically so important .. 2898 AD !!’AD’ has been changed has it not,” he wrote.

The San Diego’s Comic-Con was attended physically by Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. Big B joined the panel via a zoom video call. In the event it was announced that the film, which was earlier titled ‘Project K’, has been titled ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ also feature in the sci-fi film. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is scheduled to release on January 12, 2024.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
