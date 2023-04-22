scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Prabhas’ Raghav Avatar in the Latest Poster of Adipurush and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ lyrical audio Wins Over the Internet

With only two months left for the release, team Adipurush has left the audiences impressed with the much powerful poster of Raghav featuring Prabhas.

By Editorial Desk
Prabhas’ Raghav Avatar in the Latest Poster of Adipurush and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ lyrical audio Wins Over the Internet
Prabhas’ Raghav Avatar in the Latest Poster of Adipurush and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ lyrical audio Wins Over the Internet

With only two months left for the release, team Adipurush has left the audiences impressed with the much powerful poster of Raghav featuring Prabhas. Fans are now singing praises for the poster that released today on the holy occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and how perfect Prabhas looks in his Raghav Avatar. While the poster continues to leave the fans captivated, what lifted the fans’ enthusiasm even higher is the reviting lyrical audio clip of Jai Shree Ram in 5 different languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada fulfilling the special requests of fans and leaving them with goosebumps! The team chose to surprise the fans with its 60-second multilingual versions composed by Ajay-Atul along with the magnificent poster.

The demeanour that Prabhas carries in the poster speaks so much of his character, it resonates with what Prabhu Shri Ram has been depicted for. The powerful poster and the goose bumps worthy audio is all the fans can talk about, making them all the more excited to witness the magnum opus in the big screen.

Adipurush directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, and is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
You'll only realise how much he's missed when he goes: Morgan on Dhoni
Next article
Sachin euphoria to descend on Wankhede as MI celebrates Master Blaster's special 50th
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st Test: Prabath Jayasuriya's heroics help Sri Lanka to a massive win against Ireland

Sports

Mbappe hits twice to power PSG closer to Ligue 1 title

Sports

IPL 2023: Getting the love and affection from all over the world for Punjabi commentary, says Sarandeep Singh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar introduce AI-Powered Tia Sharma

Health & Lifestyle

Guwahati Police Commissioner tests Covid positive

News

'Sairat' helmer Nagraj Manjule to make film on Olympian Khasaba Dadasaheb Jadhav

Technology

Gut bacteria may trigger weaker immune response to Covid vaccine

Technology

IT solutions provider CDW lays off hundreds amid 'intensifying economic uncertainty'

Technology

TCS best place to work in India, esports platforms make it to top list

Sports

AIFF makes amendments in regulations on status and transfer of players

News

Saif Ali Khan said yes to ‘NTR 30’ after a 3-hour long narration by the director

Health & Lifestyle

Assam govt to award Rs 25,000 cash prize to performers for Guinness World Records

News

Ryan Reynolds jokes his kids have a 'private Instagram account'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Mickey Contractor’s most successful makeovers was for Sridevi in Roop Ki Rani…’

Technology

Global smartphone market falls 12% in Q1: Report

Technology

Elon Musk-run Tesla wins Autopilot crash case in US

Technology

India saw 88 bn payment transactions worth Rs 150 tn in 2022, UPI leads

News

Heavy Metal band 'Metallica' releases first album since 2016 – '72 Seasons'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US