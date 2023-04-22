Prabhas’ Raghav Avatar in the Latest Poster of Adipurush and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ lyrical audio Wins Over the Internet

With only two months left for the release, team Adipurush has left the audiences impressed with the much powerful poster of Raghav featuring Prabhas. Fans are now singing praises for the poster that released today on the holy occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and how perfect Prabhas looks in his Raghav Avatar. While the poster continues to leave the fans captivated, what lifted the fans’ enthusiasm even higher is the reviting lyrical audio clip of Jai Shree Ram in 5 different languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada fulfilling the special requests of fans and leaving them with goosebumps! The team chose to surprise the fans with its 60-second multilingual versions composed by Ajay-Atul along with the magnificent poster.

The demeanour that Prabhas carries in the poster speaks so much of his character, it resonates with what Prabhu Shri Ram has been depicted for. The powerful poster and the goose bumps worthy audio is all the fans can talk about, making them all the more excited to witness the magnum opus in the big screen.

Adipurush directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, and is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.