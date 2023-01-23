Prithviraj Sukumaran: Driving License/Selfiee, a story that needs to be told

Prithviraj Sukumaran stood tall on the stage as his superhit film Driving License’s Hindi remake Selfiee’s trailer dropped. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty and is directed by Raj Mehta. Selfiee is an extremely special project for actor Prithviraj Sukumaran as this film will mark his foray as a producer in Bollywood after a very successful stint down south. Selfiee is the remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s 2019 Malayalam hit ‘Driving Licence’ which was directed by Jean Paul Lal.

While speaking about the film Prithviraj Sukumaran said, “As someone who was very closely associated with developing the original material, I kind of know from where it began, how it took the form of Driving License and how it became Selfiee today. I would give full credit to our director Raj for seeing the original and thinking that this film is possible from that source of material, which indeed requires a lot of talent especially to be able to tell a story differently but still retain the core elements of it and still make you feel what the original made you feel.”

Further talking about how this film happened, Prithviraj further added, “One person I would love to pick out and thank is Akshay sir. He is the reason why this film happened, I called him one day and I told him I would like for you to watch one of my films because I believe is a story that needs to be told everywhere in the country and the rest is history.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran has a busy year ahead with projects like Salaar with director Prashant Neel, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Ali Abbas Zafar and his directorial venture L2: Empuraan lined up.